Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 24

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

Especially for people that live close to the shoreline as many of our neighbors do, water quality and rising lake levels are critical to the future of our community. While the county has been working toward developing solutions, we will need to continue to address new threats of flooding and pollutants like PFAs. It will require partnerships across county and municipal governments to develop the best comprehensive solutions.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

Dane County can do more to prevent entry into the criminal justice system, improve interactions with the system, and limit recidivism. With successful programs like Drug Court and Community Restorative Court, it’s clear that our community can be a leader in promoting restorative justice not punitive punishment. We should continue its expansion of CRC programs that provide mentoring opportunities for students throughout Dane County. I also support the creation of a Mental Health Diversion Court to address mental health issues with treatment and rehabilitation instead of punishment.

