Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 19

Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 19

Incumbent Bill Clausius is not running for re-election. Teran Peterson is the only candidate seeking the District 19 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The election is April 7.

Teran Peterson

Age: 25

Profession: Realtor, Neighborhood Navigator

Education: Lafollette High School, 2012; WI Real Estate License

Political experience: Served on the task-force for the city of Sun Prairie that determined where funds from the disaster (July 10th explosion) were allocated. I also served on the Downtown Steering Committee for the city of Sun Prairie. Serves currently on the Vandenburg Park Rehabilitation committee for the city of Sun Prairie as well as the Anti-Bullying collaborative.

Other public service: President of the African American Parent Network, Neighborhood Navigator serving the Vandenburg community in Sun Prairie. Served on the Bullying Task Force with the Sun Prairie School District. SPARC community award winner 2019. Black Student Union Adviser at Patrick Marsh Middle School, Black History Month Co- Adviser for Sun Prairie Schools.

Campaign website: Teran for Dane

Why are you the best candidate for the district?

I bring multiple lenses to this seat. I am a parent and business owner who believes in grassroots effort to impact families. I believe in transparency and giving everyone a voice, most especially those who have historically been under represented. I have served this city for years across multiple platforms and have strong relationships with everyday citizens, city leaders, and program leaders.

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

The growth of Sun Prairie has boomed in recent years, however we have a lack of affordable housing still in our city. I want to learn more from developers on how we work together to solve it. There is a lot of undeveloped (and soon to be developed) land that I am interested in seeing be utilized in a equitable way.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

There are gaps currently in the mental health support offerings in Dane County. There are long term and immediate needs that are being unmet, which once met will improve the thrive-ablity of Dane County as a whole.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

