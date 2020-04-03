Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 19

Why are you the best candidate for the district?

I bring multiple lenses to this seat. I am a parent and business owner who believes in grassroots effort to impact families. I believe in transparency and giving everyone a voice, most especially those who have historically been under represented. I have served this city for years across multiple platforms and have strong relationships with everyday citizens, city leaders, and program leaders.

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

The growth of Sun Prairie has boomed in recent years, however we have a lack of affordable housing still in our city. I want to learn more from developers on how we work together to solve it. There is a lot of undeveloped (and soon to be developed) land that I am interested in seeing be utilized in a equitable way.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

There are gaps currently in the mental health support offerings in Dane County. There are long term and immediate needs that are being unmet, which once met will improve the thrive-ablity of Dane County as a whole.

