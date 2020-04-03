Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 14

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

If elected to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, I will prioritize economic equity — working to close the Wealth Gap that devastates so many of our neighbors and neighborhoods. I’d support initiatives that would encourage entrepreneurial pursuits in traditionally underrepresented communities with an eye toward beginning to shrink some of the racial disparities for which Dane County has become infamous. Promoting access to information (financial literacy), and access to capital would be necessary steps to effect such change.

In what area do you think the county could improve??

Cultivating a sufficient stock of affordable housing is a near universal problem in most of the nation’s metropolitan centers. Here in Dane County the need is particularly acute. We need to advance policies that preserve, protect and expand affordable housing, particularly within the “missing middle” housing tranche.

