Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 14

Anthony Gray is seeking the District 14 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. The seat is currently held by Huong Nguyen-Hilfiger, who is not running for re-election. The election is April 7.
Anthony J. Gray
Age: 49
Profession: Attorney, small business owner
Education: JD UW School of Law; M.A.R., Ethics, Yale University School of Divinity; bachelor of arts degree in general studies from UConn,
Political experience: I’ve worked to elect progressive candidates to public office for the last 25 years.
Other public service: Forward Community Investments board member
Campaign website: www.anthonyjgray.com
Why are you the best candidate for the district?
As an attorney, former non-profit leader, and small business owner, I have the background and experience to catalyze change in our Dane County government. My family and I are deeply engaged with our neighborhood, and are active members of the Country Grove Neighborhood Association, the Chavez Elementary School PTO, the Chavez Elementary Dual Language Immersion Program (in which both of our children are enrolled), the MMSD Black Excellence program, and the Downtown Madison Rotary.
What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?
If elected to the Dane County Board of Supervisors, I will prioritize economic equity — working to close the Wealth Gap that devastates so many of our neighbors and neighborhoods. I’d support initiatives that would encourage entrepreneurial pursuits in traditionally underrepresented communities with an eye toward beginning to shrink some of the racial disparities for which Dane County has become infamous. Promoting access to information (financial literacy), and access to capital would be necessary steps to effect such change.
In what area do you think the county could improve??
Cultivating a sufficient stock of affordable housing is a near universal problem in most of the nation’s metropolitan centers. Here in Dane County the need is particularly acute. We need to advance policies that preserve, protect and expand affordable housing, particularly within the “missing middle” housing tranche.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.