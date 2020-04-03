Election Q&A: Dane County Board District 11

Through health policy consulting or youth development, my approach is pragmatic and grounded in authentic relationships – qualities that we need in local elected officials. My strategy for the district relies on listening to neighbors and acknowledging that I don’t have all the answers. I do have the energy, experience, and ability to ask the right questions, identify local individuals with lived experiences to inform decisions, and the positive attitude we need to collaboratively address a range of issues.

What is the greatest challenge facing the district and if elected, how would you address it?

Before stopping door-to-door outreach due to COVID-19, I met more than 500 local residents. Few residents were aware of the board and how its decisions impact their lives. It is incumbent on elected officials to ensure that local issues are informed by local residents, both in identifying gaps and informing solutions. Without that infrastructure in place, it is difficult to ensure that the priorities of residents – such as environmental sustainability, cost of living, and safety – are addressed by leaders. Dane County will also face a significant burden mitigating the effects of coronavirus; residents must be a part of this conversation.

In what area do you think the county could improve?

In this time of challenge and uncertainty, safety net programs have become even more critical. Many community organizations have stepped up to forge new relationships and creatively provide support for our most vulnerable populations. Outside of this crisis, the county can have a greater role in leading this transformative work. The county is uniquely positioned to wrap resources around families, improve access, and help community organizations collaborate and provide culturally competent services.

