Election officials look to launch elections security outreach plan

Three-quarters said they were worried that absentee ballots were not being counted nationwide; 60% said they were worried about that on the state level.

And nearly three-quarters said they were concerned that voting machines will be tampered with across the country; a little more than half said they worried about that happening in Wisconsin.

Other concerns included foreign interference, voter fraud and votes not counted honestly. About a third reported feeling that their vote doesn't count, but nearly 90% still said they planned to go to the polls in 2020.

The advertising firm also held discussions with 12 focus groups across the state in November. A summary of those discussions said most participants were more concerned about security at the national or state level rather than in their own communities. Some rumors, such as children hacking voting equipment or buses of voters visiting multiple voting locations, were so strongly held that participants presented them as fact.

The focus groups responded most positively to messages that informed them about existing safeguards such as testing and certifying election equipment, post-election audits and paper trails for every vote cast in the state, the summary said.