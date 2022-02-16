Election officials debunk claims of widespread fraud in 2020 election

Officials with the state elections commission on Wednesday pushed back against the “unverified, fantastical claims” of widespread election fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election at an informational hearing with the GOP-led committee that’s provided a forum for many of the allegations.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe and technology director Robert Kehoe provided more than two hours of testimony before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which is chaired by Rep. Janel Brandtjen, a Menomonee Falls Republican who has called for a "full forensic audit" of the state's 2020 election.

The commission officials tried to answer ongoing questions regarding Wisconsin’s statewide voter registration database WisVote, while also addressing unfounded claims of fraud, including those made last week before the committee by Peter Bernegger, who was convicted in federal court in Mississippi in 2009 for making fraudulent claims to investors in his business.

“A lot of concerns about the November 2020 presidential election are based on assumptions that lack a full understanding of election policies, laws, and technologies,” Kehoe said. “Other concerns expressed to this committee have alleged startling claims of fraud without providing adequate evidence.”

Recounts and court decisions affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

Among the "evidence" Bernegger cited last week was his inability to find a registered voter named Ambrose Aadventure, suggesting the name may have been a fake. But Aadventure, formerly known as Cory Wierl, is a real person who changed his name in June 2020.

“In the end, it took me a few minutes on a public website to solve the case of Mr. Aadventure,” Kehoe said. “That’s what due diligence looks like. No supercomputer required.”

Bernegger is one of several individuals invited by the committee to provide testimony over the last several months. Others include Erick Kaardal, a Republican attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society who has challenged the use of private grant funding provided to cities to help administer the 2020 election; former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a Republican who has been hired by the Legislature to conduct a GOP-ordered review of the election; and Doug Frank, an Ohio scientist who made baseless claims that Wisconsin’s election likely "was stolen.”

The committee last invited commission staff to testify almost a year ago, in March 2021.

Wolfe said the commission has seen questions and complaints related to elections skyrocket since the 2020 vote, creating challenges for the agency’s limited staff.

Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, took issue with calling claims of fraud “sensational” and “fantastical” and called on the commission to make more of an effort to proactively respond to such questions – something commission officials said they already do.

“Each one of these allegations for the most part would be pretty terrible if they were true,” Tusler said. “Folks that have these concerns, they don’t strike me as poorly intended. But I think a lot of times they need information that they don’t have and we rely on WEC to provide that."

Kehoe also pointed to Bernegger’s claim that more than 300 people registered to vote at an address that no longer exists, noting that the address in question belongs to a UW-Parkside apartment complex on a street that has since been renamed. In another instance, Bernegger cited hundreds of registered voters at 437 N. Frances St., one of the largest apartment complexes in Madison.

“Some people are using these voters to support their claim that tens of thousands of fake voters were created to cast ballots in the 2020 General Election,” Kehoe said. “Again, that’s a shocking and frightening claim, still without one single example.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.