Election officials debunk claims of widespread fraud in 2020 election, Republican takes aim at Vos over bills

State election officials on Wednesday pushed back against the “unverified, fantastical claims” of widespread election fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election at an informational hearing with the GOP-led committee that has provided a forum for many of the allegations.

Claims of sweeping election fraud have persisted since the 2020 election, due in part to former President Donald Trump's baseless assertions that the election was stolen.

The ongoing debate over Wisconsin's election has fomented a rift among legislative Republicans. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee, who has called for a "full forensic audit" of the state's 2020 election, called out Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for referring several election-related bills to the Assembly’s state affairs committee — legislation that would traditionally be taken up by her committee.

Claims of fraud

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe and technology director Robert Kehoe provided more than two hours of testimony before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which is chaired by Brandtjen.

The commission officials tried to answer ongoing questions regarding Wisconsin’s statewide voter registration database WisVote, while also addressing unfounded claims of fraud, including those made last week before the committee by Peter Bernegger, who was convicted in Mississippi federal court in 2009 for making fraudulent claims to investors in his business.

“A lot of concerns about the November 2020 presidential election are based on assumptions that lack a full understanding of election policies, laws and technologies,” Kehoe said. “Other concerns expressed to this committee have alleged startling claims of fraud without providing adequate evidence.”

Recounts and court decisions affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

Among the "evidence" Bernegger cited last week was his inability to find a registered voter named Ambrose Aadventure, suggesting the name may have been a fake. But Aadventure, formerly known as Cory Wierl, is a real person who changed his name in June 2020.

“In the end, it took me a few minutes on a public website to solve the case of Mr. Aadventure,” Kehoe said. “That’s what due diligence looks like. No supercomputer required.”

Bernegger was one of several individuals invited by the committee to provide testimony over the last several months. Others include Erick Kaardal, a Republican attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society who has challenged the use of private grant funding provided to cities to help administer the 2020 election; former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a Republican who has been hired by the Legislature to conduct a GOP-ordered review of the election; and Doug Frank, an Ohio scientist who made baseless claims that Wisconsin’s election likely "was stolen.”

The committee last invited commission staff to testify almost a year ago, in March 2021.

Wolfe said the commission has seen questions and complaints related to elections skyrocket since the 2020 vote, creating challenges for the agency’s limited staff.

Rep. Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, took issue with calling claims of fraud “sensational” and “fantastical” and called on the commission to make more of an effort to proactively respond to such questions — something commission officials said they already do.

“Each one of these allegations for the most part would be pretty terrible if they were true,” Tusler said. “Folks that have these concerns, they don’t strike me as poorly intended. But I think a lot of times they need information that they don’t have and we rely on WEC to provide that."

Kehoe also pointed to Bernegger’s claim that more than 300 people registered to vote at an address that no longer exists, noting that the address in question belongs to a UW-Parkside apartment complex on a street that has since been renamed. In another instance, Bernegger cited hundreds of registered voters at 437 N. Frances St., one of the largest apartment complexes in Madison.

“Some people are using these voters to support their claim that tens of thousands of fake voters were created to cast ballots in the 2020 General Election,” Kehoe said. “Again, that’s a shocking and frightening claim, still without one single example.”

GOP discourse

State Republicans have continued to question the results of the 2020 election, despite multiple recounts, lawsuits and reviews affirming there was no widespread fraud.

Following pressure from Trump, Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, to review the 2020 election. Vos has said the GOP-ordered review should be completed in a matter of weeks.

Despite that, others in the Legislature, including Brandtjen and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, have pressed for a "full forensic audit" of the election.

Both Ramthun, who is running for governor based largely on his claims of widespread fraud, and Brandtjen spoke at a rally in the Capitol Tuesday seeking to take back the state's 10 electoral college votes already certified for Biden. Nonpartisan legislative attorneys have said such a maneuver is impossible. Rallygoers held signs that read "Toss Vos" during the demonstration, signifying the protesters' criticism of the longtime Republican leader.

The following day, Brandtjen said Vos had referred several election-related bills meant for her committee to the Assembly Committee on State Affairs.

In a statement, Brandtjen took aim at Vos and Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier, who chairs the Senate elections committee, for "severely downplaying the significance of the voter fraud that the elections committee, the special counsel, and numerous independent groups have uncovered."

"To take away the Assembly Committee on Campaign and Election’s ability to provide the level of scrutiny that these bills require, and the citizens of Wisconsin deserve, is unconscionable and irresponsible," Brandtjen said. "My question is simple: What are Robin Vos and Kathy Bernier afraid of?”

Brandtjen's spokesperson Bill Savage said the office did not receive any communication from Vos before the bills were referred. The proposed legislation pertains to the state's voter registration database, absentee ballot applications, indefinitely confined voter status and election fraud, among other measures.

In an email responding to Brandtjen's criticism, Vos described the state affairs committee as the Legislature's "most versatile, flexible committee, handling a myriad of issues in a very timely matter." Vos also pushed back against Brandtjen's claim that the referral was done to "kneecap" her committee.

"There is no ‘kneecapping’ happening to Rep. Brandtjen’s committee," he said, adding that the plan is to bring the bills before the full Assembly for a vote next week.

Bernier, a former elections clerk who is not seeking reelection this fall, has been one of the Legislature's only Republican critics of ongoing questioning of the 2020 election.

Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, previously described any ongoing effort to decertify the 2020 election, which has been accepted and counted by Congress, as "the dumbest thing I have ever heard of in my life."

Vos disciplined Ramthun earlier this year by removing his lone staff member, but not for Ramthun's comments about who won the state's 2020 election. Rather, the removal of Ramthun's staffer stemmed from his false accusations that Vos had signed a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize absentee ballot drop boxes, Vos' office said.

