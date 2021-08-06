Wisconsin would receive billions from infrastructure bill, says White House report

According to White House estimates, Wisconsin is expected, over a five-year period, to receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the plan. The state could also compete for additional bridge repair funding.

The plan would allocate an expected $595 million over five years for Wisconsin to improve its public transportation options, along with $79 million to build an expanded network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

The bill also includes funding to expand high-speed internet access, both in rural and in more populated areas where broadband is available but not affordable. Wisconsin will receive a minimum of $100 million to expand broadband access to the at least 318,000 Wisconsinites who lack it. In addition to that funding, an estimated 1.2 million Wisconsin residents would be eligible for funds that would help low-income families afford internet access.