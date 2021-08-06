Wisconsin would receive billions from infrastructure bill, says White House report

Wisconsin would receive billions of federal dollars to repair roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet access, fund public transportation and install electric vehicle charging stations through the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill introduced in the U.S. Senate earlier this week, according to the White House.
The Senate is debating the bill — which is sure to face additional bumps in the road — this week. It will go to the House after Senate passage. President Joe Biden touted the effects the proposal could have in Wisconsin during a visit to La Crosse in June.
"This will be a generational investment to modernize our infrastructure," Biden said during the visit, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time.
Wisconsin received a "C" grade in the American Society of Civil Engineers' 2021 infrastructure report card. The organization found that 7.2% of the state's 14,249 bridges are structurally deficient, and 18% of its roads are in poor condition. Among the categories individually rated by the report, roads and public transit fared the worst, each earning a D+.
According to White House estimates, Wisconsin is expected, over a five-year period, to receive $5.2 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the plan. The state could also compete for additional bridge repair funding.
The plan would allocate an expected $595 million over five years for Wisconsin to improve its public transportation options, along with $79 million to build an expanded network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.
The bill also includes funding to expand high-speed internet access, both in rural and in more populated areas where broadband is available but not affordable. Wisconsin will receive a minimum of $100 million to expand broadband access to the at least 318,000 Wisconsinites who lack it. In addition to that funding, an estimated 1.2 million Wisconsin residents would be eligible for funds that would help low-income families afford internet access.
The state budget written by Republicans and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers includes $125 million in bonding for broadband grant funding. Evers has also earmarked $100 million in federal stimulus grant funds for broadband expansion.
"We are moving forward on bipartisan legislation that will create good paying jobs and put America to work rebuilding roads, bridges, water infrastructure, and expand access to affordable and reliable high speed broadband for Wisconsin families, small businesses, and farmers," Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted last week.
In a joint statement released with several other Republican senators opposing the package, Sen. Ron Johnson said he supports infrastructure, but "it has to be paid for."
"We can't spend money we don't have. Period," the senators said.
The Senate is expected vote on the bill this weekend, if lawmakers can reach a deal.
