Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in contentious employment dispute

The Wisconsin Supreme Court held oral arguments on Friday in a contentious employment dispute involving a man whose job offer was rescinded after the company learned of his previous convictions on eight counts of sexual assault, strangulation and battery.
The case involves a man named Derrick Palmer, who filed a discrimination complaint with the state Department of Workforce Development in September 2015 after the lighting company Cree, Inc. rescinded its conditional offer of employment following a background check. Palmer alleged that the move violated a state law that prohibits an employer from refusing to hire someone because of a conviction record.
Cree acknowledged that the decision was based on Palmer’s record, but argued it was within its legal rights. Under the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, an employer cannot refuse to hire an applicant based on his or her conviction record unless the circumstances of the offense(s) “substantially relate” to the circumstances of the job. Cree argued that standard was met in its decision to rescind Palmer’s job offer.
“This case is about an employer’s right and its obligation to protect its employees, its customers and the public from harm,” said Robert Duffy, an attorney representing Cree, during Friday’s arguments, held in Port Washington.
According to court records, over a series of incidents, Palmer pushed, struck, beat, suffocated and raped his girlfriend multiple times. One occasion left her with bruising on her face. In another, she was thrown to the bed so hard that she bounced off of it and hit her head on the floor before he forced intercourse. In another, Palmer picked her up by the neck and squeezed so hard she couldn’t breathe, then beat her with a belt before raping her. Court records indicate that Palmer was convicted of crimes involving violent assaults of three former girlfriends.
At the time Palmer sought employment with Cree, the company operated a 600,000-square-foot facility in Racine. According to a brief filed on behalf of the company, “there were areas within the facility where the noise level was so loud that even if someone was screaming, they would not be heard.”
About half of the Racine location’s 1,100 employees were women. According to a court filing, “there was generally little supervision of employees.”
“Given the large, gender-diverse employee population, Cree’s Racine facility presented an opportunity for employees to form intimate relationships,” the company’s lawyers argued.
The position Palmer had sought would have been responsible for helping customers determine where to install the company’s lighting products, and would have required unsupervised travel to customers’ facilities and trade shows. The job would have been based in the facility’s “cubicle area.”
“Palmer’s propensity to use violence and the personal qualities his crimes reveal are inconsistent with working relatively unsupervised in a large community of women in a demanding, collaborative position,” Cree’s attorneys argued.
After Palmer filed his discrimination complaint with DWD, an equal rights officer determined there was probable cause that Cree “may have” violated the state’s fair employment law. An administrative law judge then ruled that Cree had not, in fact, unlawfully discriminated against Palmer. But Palmer appealed that decision, and the state’s Labor & Industry Review Commission (LIRC) ruled in his favor, finding that the company had failed to demonstrate that Palmer’s convictions were substantially related to the job in question.
“The commission in no way means to downplay the seriousness of these offenses,” said Assistant Attorney General Anthony Russomanno during Friday’s arguments. “These are serious and alarming crimes, but that’s not the whole thing the statute calls for when you’re looking at whether employment discrimination is OK.”
Cree appealed LIRC’s decision, and Racine County Circuit Judge Michael Piontek (who has since retired) sided with the company.
From there, it went to the state Court of Appeals in 2020, where a three-judge panel reversed the circuit court’s decision and ruled in Palmer and LIRC’s favor — arguing that, because Palmer’s convictions were based on domestic incidents, too much speculation was required to assume his potential female coworkers could be in danger.
“In light of Palmer’s criminal history, if the question before us was whether Palmer is likely to again be violent toward another woman with whom he is in a live-in boyfriend/girlfriend relationship, the answer would almost certainly be ‘yes.’ But that is not the question before us,” Judge Mark Gundrum wrote in the court’s decision. “The question is whether Cree met its burden to show that Palmer’s past domestic abuse is substantially related to the circumstances of the Applications Specialist job Palmer applied for. Based upon LIRC’s findings, to which we are limited, we cannot conclude that it has.”
Earlier this year, Cree took the case to the state Supreme Court, arguing that LIRC had erroneously concluded that Palmer’s violent domestic behavior would not reappear in the workplace. Palmer and Cree have their own attorneys, while Attorney General Josh Kaul and several assistant attorneys general represent LIRC.
Justices Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley and Jill Karofsky focused heavily on the nature of Palmer’s convictions. They questioned the implication that domestic violence convictions aren’t “substantially” related to a job that could involve unsupervised interactions with women.
“I’m struggling to see how an argument can be made that this particular job is not substantially related to these horrific convictions, or vice versa,” Bradley said.
Justice Brian Hagedorn pushed Duffy on whether the company’s decision jibes with state employment law, noting that the Legislature could have allowed employers to discriminate based on convictions of violent crimes like sexual assault and battery, but it did not.
“I want to be faithful to the policy choice that the Legislature has made,” Hagedorn said. “They talk about a substantial relationship between that crime and the job.”
Justice Rebecca Dallet’s line of questioning often aligned with Hagedorn’s; both questioned how far the “substantial relationship” line could be pushed if Cree’s reasoning prevailed.
“Crimes are going to be correlated with future bad behavior all the time. ... You can only take that so far,” Hagedorn said. “The relationship needs to be substantial.”
