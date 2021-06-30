Wisconsin Senate sends $87.5 billion budget to Gov. Tony Evers

"I think we're sensitive to the health care needs of the public and we didn't have to expand Medicaid to accomplish that," Marklein said.

Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-Middleton, described the budget as a "swing and a miss," arguing that lawmakers "absolutely wasted" the billions of unexpected dollars the state had available — particularly when it comes to spending money to expand broadband.

The budget increased funding for efforts to expand broadband access by $125 million — $75 million less than proposed by Evers — funded by borrowing.

A 2020 report by the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association found that Wisconsin's level of broadband accessibility is lower than the national average and 35 other states. The state Public Service Commission estimates that about 800,000 people in Wisconsin — or 14% of its population — don't have the infrastructure needed for an internet connection fast or reliable enough to meet the federal definition of broadband.