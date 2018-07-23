Last week, a Marquette University Law School poll found that 34 percent of self-described Democratic primary voters are undecided in the Wisconsin governor race. It turns out participants in the Wisconsin's Choice endorsement process are similarly split.
Wisconsin's Choice, a collaboration between Our Wisconsin Revolution and the Wisconsin Working Families Party, launched an effort in April to endorse a gubernatorial candidate as the "People's Champion." After two rounds of online voting, participants selected political activist Mike McCabe, state firefighters union head Mahlon Mitchell, former state Rep. Kelda Roys and state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout to compete for the endorsement.
But in order to get the nod, a candidate needed to receive 50 percent +1 of the vote. None of them did. A spokeswoman for the effort declined to release vote totals or percentages for the four candidates, but said 5,521 people voted and no candidate netted more than one-third of the vote.
To participate in the final round of voting, voters were required to commit to volunteering at least 10 hours before the Nov. 6 general election. To participate in the previous round, voters were required to commit to taking one action on behalf of one of the "final four" candidates or on behalf of the overall Wisconsin's Choice program. Examples of those actions included hosting or attending a house party, texting or making calls on behalf of a candidate or knocking on doors.
The four finalists participated in a candidate forum in Madison earlier this month where they discussed Foxconn, criminal justice reform and education among other issues.
Wisconsin's Choice formed in December and has hosted candidate forums and house parties throughout the state to inform and engage Democratic voters.
"Between now and the August 14 primary, we’ll be encouraging thousands of Wisconsin’s Choice volunteers to get out there on behalf of these four candidate," said Our Wisconsin Revolution co-chair Sarah Lloyd in a statement. "We are working so that one of our candidates comes through the primary, but regardless the outcome, we will continue our work to engage and activate voters around our core issues through November."
According to the Marquette poll released last week, 38 percent of Democratic primary voters are undecided.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers continues to lead the Democratic field, with 31 percent of primary voters backing him. Evers is also still the most well-known candidate, but 60 percent of registered voters don't know enough about him to have an opinion.
No other Democratic candidate has topped 10 percent in the Marquette poll. Tied at 6 percent each are state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin President Mahlon Mitchell. Milwaukee attorney Matt Flynn is supposed by 5 percent of Democratic voters, followed by Madison Mayor Paul Soglin at 4 percent. Former state Rep. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, and political activist Mike McCabe, each garnered 3 percent. Corporate attorney and political newcomer Josh Pade netted 0 percent.