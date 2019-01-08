Assembly Republicans have asked a federal court to delay action on a case challenging Wisconsin's legislative maps until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on two redistricting cases from other states.
The Supreme Court announced last week that it will hear arguments in cases that found election maps in North Carolina and Maryland violated voters' rights. The North Carolina maps were drawn by Republicans and the Maryland maps by Democrats.
The high court is set to consider the rulings in March, just one month before a case challenging Wisconsin's maps is set to go to trial in federal court.
"The Supreme Court’s resolution of these issues is likely to significantly affect the law applicable to the (Wisconsin) cases. Proceeding before the Supreme Court issues its decisions would be an unnecessary waste of the Court’s and the parties’ time and resources," wrote Adam Mortara, attorney for the Republicans in the state Assembly.
In 2016, a panel of federal judges ruled that Wisconsin's maps — drawn by Republicans in 2011 — unconstitutionally advantaged the GOP and ordered new maps be drawn before the November 2018 election. But in June 2018, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the federal level. A new version of that lawsuit now sits before a different three-judge panel, awaiting an April trial.
Lawyers representing the Republican lawmakers argued in a brief filed Monday that any decisions made by the Supreme Court in the North Carolina and Maryland gerrymandering cases would have "significant implications" for the one before the federal court in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition Sachin Chheda panned the request as an attempt by Republican lawmakers "to keep their rigged, gerrymandered maps at any cost."