Attorneys for Republican lawmakers filed a motion on Friday to block a judge's ruling halting the enforcement of lame-duck laws curbing the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Republicans argued in their request, filed in the District 3 Court of Appeals, that Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess' ruling was "indefensible" and is causing "serious harm" to the state. They noted in particular that the ruling was made as early voting has started in a state Supreme Court race, and that, as a result of the ruling, 82 appointments made by the Legislature were invalidated.
"Given the chaos that this decision is engendering," attorneys wrote, Republicans are asking the court to immediately issue a temporary injunction — allowing enforcement of the laws to resume.
Niess ruled on Thursday that the laws, passed by the Legislature's Republican majority in a December extraordinary session, violated the state's constitution.
The lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters, Disability Rights Wisconsin, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and three Wisconsin voters, alleged the method by which the Legislature passed the bills — an extraordinary session — was unconstitutional, therefore rendering anything passed during the session invalid.
The lame-duck laws, signed by former Gov. Scott Walker before he left office, gave the Legislature more oversight and influence over some state agencies, limited the powers and scope of the attorney general's office and placed some restrictions on early voting and photo IDs used for voting. The laws prevented Evers and Kaul from fulfilling a campaign promise to withdraw from a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act by requiring legislative approval to do so, and prevented Evers from appointing a new CEO to the state's economic development agency.
Lawmakers also approved 82 appointments made by Walker, all of which were vacated by Thursday's ruling.
Evers and Kaul moved on Thursday to withdraw Wisconsin from the Obamacare lawsuit, but Evers said he needed time to digest the ruling before taking additional actions.
Lawyers for the Republican lawmakers argued that striking down the lame-duck laws would call into question the validity of hundreds of laws passed in a similar manner over the last 40 years.
"The people of Wisconsin deserve immediate assurances that there is no threat to these laws' validity from the Circuit Court's meritless theory," wrote attorney Misha Tseytlin.
Evers, speaking to reporters on Thursday, dismissed that argument, noting that Niess stipulated in his ruling that it it was "expressly limited" to the laws enacted in the December extraordinary session.
"We think we’re right on the issues and the judge made it very clear that the constitution counts for something in this state," Evers said Thursday.
Also on Friday, Senate Republicans scheduled a committee vote to allow the Legislature to hire any lawyers "deemed necessary" for any matters affecting the Senate or any challenges to state law. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, would be given the authority to approve the taxpayer-funded fees paid to attorneys.