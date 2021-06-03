Wisconsin Republicans approve funding to study changes to unemployment system

As Wisconsin lawmakers continue to debate how the state should address a worker shortage, Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee voted on Wednesday to fund a study on possible changes to the state's unemployment insurance system, and to increase funding for programs to help veterans and people with disabilities find jobs.
The motion, approved on a party-line vote, would allocate $25,000 to study the feasibility of changing Wisconsin's unemployment system to one that operates on a "sliding scale," automatically adjusting the number of weeks a person is eligible for government aid based on the state's unemployment rate.
"Our vision gives people a hand up, helping individuals that need assistance" Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, told reporters before the committee met. "We want to provide incentives that take work, because the path to success in life is not permanent dependence on government."
Like other states, Wisconsin saw a massive wave of unemployment claims as a result of business closures, layoffs and furloughs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans blamed Gov. Tony Evers' administration for not acting aggressively enough as claimants waited for assistance, while Evers and Democrats argued that previous administrations and Legislatures failed to upgrade the state's antiquated system before the crisis hit. At least three previous administrations and hundreds of lawmakers knew the system needed improvements, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last year.
"We all knew, both sides of the aisle knew (the unemployment insurance system) needed to be fixed, the computer system needed to be fixed, and we didn’t do anything about it, and then we have a pandemic and our phone lines light up. People — struggling isn’t the right word when it came to the situation they were in — essentially thru no fault of their own," said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point.
Also included in the motion is a requirement for the Department of Workforce Development to enforce a law approved under former Gov. Scott Walker to require drug testing for some recipients of unemployment benefits.
The motion would also:
- Increase funding for the state's vocational rehabilitation program, which helps people with disabilities find and keep jobs, by $1.1 million over the next two years.
- Increase funding for youth apprenticeship programs.
- Allow veterans to submit an application to the state's Hire Heroes program at any time after discharge from military service, eliminating the current seven-year limit.
- Expand eligibility for DWD's youth summer jobs program to include programs outside Milwaukee.
Republicans rejected Democratic proposals to direct an additional $15 million toward running the state's unemployment program, arguing Evers can use federal funds for this purpose. An Evers proposal to expand worker training programs also failed to earn GOP approval.
In the coming weeks, the Joint Finance Committee will continue to debate and rewrite the state budget, before sending it to the Assembly and Senate for their approval. It will then go to Evers, who can approve it, reject it, or make individual changes with his line-item veto authority.
Born said the committee is on track to finish its work by the end of the month. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
