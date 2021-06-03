Wisconsin Republicans approve funding to study changes to unemployment system

As Wisconsin lawmakers continue to debate how the state should address a worker shortage, Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee voted on Wednesday to fund a study on possible changes to the state's unemployment insurance system, and to increase funding for programs to help veterans and people with disabilities find jobs.

The motion, approved on a party-line vote, would allocate $25,000 to study the feasibility of changing Wisconsin's unemployment system to one that operates on a "sliding scale," automatically adjusting the number of weeks a person is eligible for government aid based on the state's unemployment rate.

"Our vision gives people a hand up, helping individuals that need assistance" Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, told reporters before the committee met. "We want to provide incentives that take work, because the path to success in life is not permanent dependence on government."