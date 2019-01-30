Wisconsin is expected to take in $282 million less than previously projected in the next two-year budget cycle, according to new projections released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
The state is projected to bring in about $1.8 billion in new tax collections during the budget cycle running from July 2019 through June 2021, according to a letter sent by LFB director Bob Lang to the co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee.
The new LFB report also shows that the state is projected to end the current fiscal year with a balance of about $692 million — about $69 million more than former Gov. Scott Walker's administration projected in a November report. That means the state will have about $2.4 billion in new revenue going into the 2019-21 budget process.
Although projected tax collections for 2018-19 are $142.1 million lower than the Department of Administration projected in November, Lang wrote, that reduction is offset by increased estimated departmental revenues and a reduction of net appropriations.
In a joint statement, Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said Democratic Gov. Tony Evers "is inheriting the best budget scenario in a generation."
"Wisconsin's finances are in great shape. No amount of spin or rhetoric can change the facts. As the budget process begins, we look forward to continuing to fund our priorities at historic levels while at the same time cutting taxes for families across Wisconsin," Darling and Nygren said.
An Evers spokeswoman painted a different picture.
"It is 2019 and Governor Evers has inherited a budget from Republicans defined by eight years of failing to fully fund our public schools, ignoring our criminal justice system crisis, tax policies that prioritize millionaires instead of working Wisconsin families, no long-term solution on transportation, and attempts to gut healthcare protections for millions of Wisconsinite," said Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff in a statement.
In his State of the State address earlier this month, Evers said he expects the Legislature to work from the budget he introduces, which will include $1.4 billion in new funding for K-12 education, along with a plan to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid and a proposal to cut middle-class income taxes while capping a tax credit for farmers and manufacturers.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester said after Evers' speech that he had hoped Republicans can work with Evers' budget, but they likely won't if his proposal includes the Medicaid expansion and a cap on the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said after the speech that based on its contents, Republicans will "absolutely" work from a base budget rather than what Evers proposes.
Baldauff said Wednesday Evers is "committed to working with both sides of the aisle to get things done."