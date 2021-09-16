Wisconsin parents could pull children out of gender, sexuality curriculum under proposed bill

"I came from a family with very, very conservative beliefs. I did not know that being gay was an option for me," Doon said. "I was very lucky to get accepted to a university and be introduced to these topics and learn more and decide for myself what that meant for me. … It doesn’t harm people to know that gay people exist. It’s also a critical part of education."

The legislation would "prevent all students from gaining a fuller understanding of themselves and their peers, regardless of gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation," wrote members of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Caucus.

"Schools are a place where students can seek answers and support beyond what they find in their household. Denying students access to information, validation and support regarding gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation can have devastating consequences for student mental health and overall well-being," the legislators wrote.

Brian Juchems, co-executive director of GSAFE, said the policy could have a chilling effect on schools, driving them to avoid discussing the topics covered under the bill. The bill could "effectively erase any acknowledgement that LGBT students exist in our schools," he said.

"By forcing schools to provide notification every time sexual orientation or gender identity might be discussed in the classroom … you are encouraging schools to direct staff to not talk about it at all," Juchems said.

