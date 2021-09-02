Wisconsin nonprofits accepting donations for Afghans at Fort McCoy

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the state Department of Children and Families and Wisconsin Emergency Management have partnered with nonprofit organizations to accept donations of essential items for Afghan evacuees housed at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy.
Team Rubicon, a nonprofit “that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams,” alongside Catholic Charities agencies in the state are collecting new clothing, footwear and other items to distribute those who fled Afghanistan in recent weeks, according to the governor’s office.
Many of the evacuees who arrived in the United States over the past two weeks came with few, if any, personal items — as many of them struggled through large crowds outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to access evacuation flights. Accordingly, those housed at Fort McCoy are in urgent need of basic necessities.
Donations of supplies can be brought to one of a handful of drop-off locations throughout the state, or they can be purchased directly through registries Catholic Charities has set up with online retailers. Individuals can also make a monetary donation to Catholic Charities which will be used to purchase essential items.
The nonprofits asked that donated items be new to help ensure the health and safety of the families housed at Fort McCoy.
Information about drop-off locations can be found on the Department of Children and Families website. Organizations that want to make large-scale donations can contact Team Rubicon using an online form.
