Wisconsin Medical Society urges health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

The state's largest organization representing physicians is urging all health care facilities to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"At some point, all employers have to step up and start mandating vaccinations to protect their employees and customers," said Wisconsin Medical Society COVID-19 Task Force chair David Letzer, DO, in a statement. "Because the delta variant is two to three times more infectious than the original strain, the time has come to take this next step. We are calling on all health care organizations to mandate their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, barring rare medical contraindication."

The organization's plea comes as Wisconsin, like the rest of the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, primarily attributed to the rapidly spreading delta variant — especially among unvaccinated people. The rolling seven-day average of new confirmed cases increased by 330% in just two weeks at the end of July.

Nearly 52% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.3% have received the complete series.