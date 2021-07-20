Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes launches 2022 Senate campaign, vowing to 'change the game'

Johnson has not said whether he'll run for reelection — but despite vowing in 2016 that his second term would be his last, he is considering it.

“I haven’t made that decision. I don’t feel any pressure to make it really anytime soon. I think I have plenty of time,” Johnson said when asked about his plans for 2022 during a Milwaukee Press Club Q&A last month.

In a video announcing his campaign, Barnes is shown running through Milwaukee while advocating for family-supporting jobs, access to education, support for family farms, lower health care costs, climate change solutions and voter rights.

His Senate campaign message echoes a theme from his previous endeavors: bringing opportunity to every Wisconsinite, regardless of their ZIP code.

"We can’t be satisfied to just get through another election cycle; we have to look toward the future," Barnes said in his announcement speech. "Defeating Ron Johnson is only Step One. We have to lead with our values, we have to lead with our vision, and change the game."

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.