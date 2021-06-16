Wisconsin Legislature's LGBTQ caucus introduces 'Equality Agenda'

"This bill is one of many things that that we can and must do to make Wisconsin a place where all of us can thrive," Neubauer said. "This bill is personal for me and my family because my younger sister is trans. She and all trans people deserve to live in a world that does not make it so hard to be themselves every day, and the least that we can do is prevent perpetrators from using who we are as an excuse for their crimes."

Also included in the Equality Agenda is a bill that has been introduced several times before, which would eliminate the state's constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. While court rulings legalizing gay marriage have rendered it unenforceable, much like the state's criminal abortion ban, it remains on the books. Another proposal would make statutory references to spouses gender-neutral and would, in some cases, recognize legal parentage for same-sex couples.

The LGBTQ caucus has also authored resolutions that would recognize June as Pride Month and recognize June 28 as the 52nd anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Not all of the bills have been introduced yet, but Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, said no Republicans have signed onto the legislation that has been circulated.

