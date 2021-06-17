Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee wraps up with massive tax cuts

Taking advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall, Republicans on the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee voted Thursday to approve about $3.4 billion in income, business and property tax cuts, wrapping up its work on the two-year spending plan.
"If we had predicted a year ago we'd be in this position today, I think most of us would have never thought it could be possible," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters before the vote. "Republicans, especially over the course of the last decade, have focused on making sure that the maximum amount of relief goes back to families and small businesses, who really need the help."
It's not yet clear whether Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is on board with the plan, or with the budget in its entirety as passed by the Joint Finance Committee. The Assembly and Senate are expected to vote on the budget by the end of the month; the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Revenue Secretary Peter Barca told reporters early Thursday evening that he and Evers would review the Republican tax proposal, with an eye toward how much it would benefit middle-income earners. The median household income in Wisconsin is about $62,000; for individuals it's about $32,000.
The Republican plan would bring the state's third income tax bracket down from 6.27% to 5.3%, generating about $2.7 billion in relief. That bracket encompasses individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year, and households earning between $31,910 and $351,310 per year.
According to estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the average tax cut across the board would be about $600 per year. People earning between $0 and $50,000 per year would see an average tax cut of $73, and people earning between $50,000 and $100,000 would see an average cut of about $360. People earning between $100,000 and $300,000 would pay, on average, $1,430 less per year, and people making more than $300,000 per year would pay an average of $3,000 less per year.
Because the bracket applies to such a broad range of incomes, Barca and Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, voiced concerns that it would benefit people at the top of the range significantly more than those at the bottom.
"It’s a flat tax without being a flat tax, essentially," Erpenbach told reporters.
LFB estimates show that 74% of the total tax decrease would apply to people earning more than $100,000 per year (about 18% would apply to people making more than $300,000). People making between $50,000 and $100,000 would reap 23% of the decrease, and people earning between $0 and $50,000 would reap 3.5% of it.
Members of the U.S. Armed Forces would receive an additional income tax cut, under an exclusion for all basic, special and incentive pay income received while serving on active duty — amounting to an estimated $20 million in relief each year.
The measure also creates a nonrefundable individual income tax credit for child and dependent care expenses, equal to 50% of the amount of available federal credits in the same category.
Lawmakers set aside $202 million to offset a repeal of the state's personal property tax which applies, in general, to furniture, equipment, machinery and watercraft owned by businesses. A portion of that tax — which provides funding to schools and local governments — was eliminated in the 2017-19 budget.
Committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, noted that the tax is frustrating for those who pay it because it continues to apply every year — not just when the taxed item is purchased.
"This tax … reduces the desire to innovate and invest in your business," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville. "It’s just not the way we want to be growing our economy, especially since all of our neighbors have done away with this tax."
However, the personal property tax won't actually be eliminated unless it is done in a separate bill. The Republican-led Legislature would approve that plan, but it's unclear whether the governor would sign it into law. Evers has the power to make some changes to the state budget with his line-item veto powers — but can only approve or reject other legislation.
"There’s a lot of assumption here," Erpenbach told Republicans during budget deliberations. "I would hope the small businesses … are not counting on this anytime soon, because we have to be honest with them. It just flat-out may not happen."
The motions passed Thursday also include a $72 million increase in aid to technical colleges and an additional $408 million for general school aid. They also remove a reduction in general school aid associated with some independent charter schools. Because spending caps remain in place, that funding would result in a decrease in property taxes. In total, the budget reduces property taxes by about $647 million.
The Republican tax measures are based on the idea that "taxpayers will do a better job, a more responsible job" than government would with the majority of the $4.4 billion more than expected that the state is projected to take in over a three-year period, said co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.
"This isn’t our money. We have set priorities on government functions, things that we have to do — infrastructure, care of the needy, the disabled, among some of those priorities — but in the end when the taxpayers send you more money than what you anticipated or more than what you need … it is incumbent upon us to send their money back to them," said Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie.
But Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, argued that the tax relief the Republican plan provides doesn't go to those who need it most. Johnson also pushed back against the idea that tax cuts are the best use of the unexpected additional funds, recalling a phrase from her childhood: "You should never eat your seed corn."
"The GOP tax cut is eating our seed corn," Johnson said. "It’s blowing the biggest opportunity that we have … to invest in our state, in our kids, and in their precious futures."
Now that the Joint Finance Committee has completed its work, it goes to the Assembly and Senate for their approval, then to Evers for him to approve, reject or modify.
