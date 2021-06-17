Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee wraps up with massive tax cuts

However, the personal property tax won't actually be eliminated unless it is done in a separate bill. The Republican-led Legislature would approve that plan, but it's unclear whether the governor would sign it into law. Evers has the power to make some changes to the state budget with his line-item veto powers — but can only approve or reject other legislation.

"There’s a lot of assumption here," Erpenbach told Republicans during budget deliberations. "I would hope the small businesses … are not counting on this anytime soon, because we have to be honest with them. It just flat-out may not happen."

The motions passed Thursday also include a $72 million increase in aid to technical colleges and an additional $408 million for general school aid. They also remove a reduction in general school aid associated with some independent charter schools. Because spending caps remain in place, that funding would result in a decrease in property taxes. In total, the budget reduces property taxes by about $647 million.

The Republican tax measures are based on the idea that "taxpayers will do a better job, a more responsible job" than government would with the majority of the $4.4 billion more than expected that the state is projected to take in over a three-year period, said co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.