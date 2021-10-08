Wisconsin lawmakers revive bill allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives

State lawmakers are reviving an effort to allow Wisconsin pharmacists to prescribe some forms of contraception, arguing the move would expand women’s access to reproductive health care and reduce unplanned pregnancies.
Under the bill, pharmacists could prescribe and dispense hormonal contraceptives in patch and pill formats to women who are at least 18 years old. They could do so only after the patient completed a self-assessment questionnaire and a blood pressure screening, and after determining that use of the contraceptive is not contraindicated based on the results of those.
The bill also requires pharmacists to report to the patient’s primary care physician after prescribing contraception.
Lawmakers considered the proposal during a state Assembly health committee hearing Thursday, along with a slate of bills that would further regulate and restrict access to abortion.
“While I support the other pro-life bills being heard today, this bill will have a far greater impact on reducing the number of abortions in Wisconsin than any other bills we hear,” said Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, who introduced the bill with Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, and Sens. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, and Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls.
Bernier noted in her testimony that both Wisconsin and the country as a whole are facing doctor shortages, which can lead to long wait times for patients. Dimmy Sokhal, representing the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, said in her experiences with patients, the biggest problem to accessing contraception has been inability to see a provider. Sokhal said she has also noticed an “alarmingly high rate” of young women purchasing emergency contraception often referred to as “the morning after pill.”
“Pharmacists will be able to bridge the gap in patients’ access to health care,” Sokhal said.
The legislation was previously introduced in 2019, when it passed the Assembly on a bipartisan 82-13 vote. The Senate did not take it up at the time.
The bill is supported by the Wisconsin chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Nurses Association.
Pro-Life Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Catholic Conference and Wisconsin Family Action oppose the legislation. Wisconsin Right to Life is registered as “other,” noting its concern that “this may open the door to pharmacists prescribing abortifacients (substances that induce abortion).”
“While I respect their moral convictions, 5% of the population does not have the right to impose their morality on the other 95%,” Kitchens said.
A 2021 Gallup survey found that 90% of Americans believe that birth control is morally acceptable.
In written testimony, Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling said “allowing pharmacists to prescribe and dispense contraception, at least to some degree, promotes unmarried individuals engaging in sexual activity,” which the group opposes.
“I think it is also important to note that this proposed change in the scope of practice for pharmacists is not about health care. Contraception is not health care,” Appling argued. “Contraception is about the personal choices and decisions of individual women, typically made under the advice and guidance of a doctor because of the potency of the pharmaceuticals involved.”
While the most common reason women use birth control is to prevent pregnancy, other uses include reducing menstrual pain or other menstrual side effects including migraines, treatment of acne and treatment of endometriosis.
The bill now awaits a vote in the Assembly, along with Senate approval, to reach the governor’s desk.
