Wisconsin lawmakers renew effort to require informed consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia

A 2011 Canadian study of 102 women ages 21-94 found that 62% of those surveyed would consent to a pelvic exam under anesthesia, if asked.

The bill is supported by the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health and the Wisconsin Nurses Association. The Wisconsin Hospital Association and Medical College of Wisconsin are registered to lobby on the bill, but their status is undisclosed.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists - Wisconsin Section is also registered to lobby on the bill, with this note: "ACOG supports current patient-centered informed consent practices. ACOG has not recommended separate, procedure-specific, written consent."

No one testified against the bill on Thursday, but Jacque acknowledged that some may oppose it. In other states that have considered or passed similar bills, medical professionals have argued the legislation is unnecessary. The Yale School of Medicine argued, when a similar bill was introduced in Connecticut in 2019, that medical societies — not lawmakers — should set these standards.

Some health care providers have adopted their own policies on the issue, regardless of whether a state law requires it. UW Health adopted a policy in 2019 requiring informed consent for “educational sensitive exams.” Previously, UW Health — like most teaching hospitals — received general consent from patients to allow medical students to train during their procedures, but did not specifically mention pelvic exams. The policy is up for review in 2022.

