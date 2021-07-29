Wisconsin lawmakers renew effort to require informed consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is renewing efforts to pass legislation that would require hospitals to obtain explicit informed consent in order for medical students to perform a pelvic exam on a patient under anesthesia.
The bill, first introduced last year, received a public hearing during the last legislative session but didn't move beyond that. Members of the Assembly Committee on Health heard testimony on the reintroduced bill on Thursday.
Sens. André Jacque, R-De Pere, and Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee; and Reps. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, D-Appleton, and Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, are the bill's lead sponsors.
"This is something that, from a logical standpoint, makes all the sense in the world," Jacque said in his testimony on Thursday. "It is critical that you have that foreknowledge, that you have that consent."
Under the bill, Wisconsin hospitals must have a policy "requiring written and verbal informed consent before a medical student may perform a pelvic exam on a patient who is under general anesthesia or otherwise unconscious" — something that is sometimes done as part of a medical student's training.
At least 10 states have passed similar legislation.
During a pelvic exam — which seeks to identify infections or tumors — a medical professional inserts gloved fingers into a patient’s vagina to examine her vulva and her internal reproductive organs. A speculum is also used to spread the patient’s vaginal walls, allowing examination of the vagina and cervix. While medical students can practice the procedure with mannequins or on paid, conscious volunteers, an anesthetized patient’s relaxed muscles can make it easier to locate and assess internal organs.
Although there is nothing sexual about a pelvic exam, it is a vulnerable experience and can be retraumatizing for survivors of sexual assault. Reports by Vice and the Associated Press have referenced patients in other states who woke up during pelvic exams they didn’t know were going to take place, leaving them feeling violated.
Sarah Wright, a science teacher in Madison, has supported the bill since she first brought concerns to her then-state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison. Following a cystectomy in 2009, she experienced significant pelvic trauma including extreme vulvar sensitivity — but there had been no indication beforehand that her vagina would be involved in the procedure. After struggling to find answers about what happened during her surgery, she then drafted her own consent form for a second surgery in 2018. Wright said she was told that if having the opportunity to withhold consent for an educational pelvic exam was “a dealbreaker,” she should have her surgery elsewhere.
The Association of American Medical Colleges has decried performing pelvic exams without specific consent as “unethical and unacceptable.” The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said that while patients should be encouraged to participate in these training exercises, “if any pelvic examination planned for an anesthetized woman offers her no personal benefit and is performed solely for teaching purposes, it should be performed only with her specific informed consent.”
A 2011 Canadian study of 102 women ages 21-94 found that 62% of those surveyed would consent to a pelvic exam under anesthesia, if asked.
The bill is supported by the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, the Wisconsin Alliance for Women's Health and the Wisconsin Nurses Association. The Wisconsin Hospital Association and Medical College of Wisconsin are registered to lobby on the bill, but their status is undisclosed.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists - Wisconsin Section is also registered to lobby on the bill, with this note: "ACOG supports current patient-centered informed consent practices. ACOG has not recommended separate, procedure-specific, written consent."
No one testified against the bill on Thursday, but Jacque acknowledged that some may oppose it. In other states that have considered or passed similar bills, medical professionals have argued the legislation is unnecessary. The Yale School of Medicine argued, when a similar bill was introduced in Connecticut in 2019, that medical societies — not lawmakers — should set these standards.
Some health care providers have adopted their own policies on the issue, regardless of whether a state law requires it. UW Health adopted a policy in 2019 requiring informed consent for “educational sensitive exams.” Previously, UW Health — like most teaching hospitals — received general consent from patients to allow medical students to train during their procedures, but did not specifically mention pelvic exams. The policy is up for review in 2022.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.