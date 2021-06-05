'Wisconsin, I'm in': Tony Evers launches 2022 reelection campaign

Tony Evers is asking for another four years.

“Holy mackerel, we’re going to need your help to get it done again in 2022,” the Democratic governor said as he announced on Saturday that he will seek reelection for a second term, four years after ousting Republican former Gov. Scott Walker with a one-point victory.

“Wisconsin, I’m in. I’m running for reelection. We’ve accomplished a lot in the last few years, but we’re just getting started,” Evers, 69, said during the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s virtual convention. “We have more work to do, together. This is the moment where we can choose to fix the big problems in Wisconsin and bounce back stronger than ever before.”

Evers presented his campaign as a defensive operation, noting that his veto pen — and powerful line-item veto powers — are effectively the last line of Democratic defense against policies promoted by the Republican legislative majority.