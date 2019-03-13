Accepting federal funds to expand Medicaid coverage is the "anchor" of Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal for the state Department of Health Services, DHS secretary-designee Andrea Palm told reporters Tuesday.
Despite resolute opposition to the proposal from Republican leaders who control the Legislature, Palm said the Evers administration does not have a plan B if lawmakers reject it.
"I recognize that the conversation before I arrived in Wisconsin was 'no, no, no,'" Palm said. "But I think we are in a different place, we are at a different moment and I'm committed to having not only conversations with stakeholders and the people of Wisconsin, but with legislators about their views on the budget ... and how we get to yes."
Evers's spending plan, introduced to the Legislature late last month, would accept federal funds available under the Affordable Care Act to expand BadgerCare to an additional 82,000 low-income Wisconsin residents by expanding eligibility to people who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Evers estimates the move would free up $320 million to fund other health initiatives, some of which will come with additional federal funds.
Republicans have said for months they won't support a budget that includes a Medicaid expansion, arguing the move would put more people on government-run health care.
"Don’t pick things that you know have no chance of passing just to score political points," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, encouraged Evers early this year.
But at a Wisconsin Health News event on Tuesday, state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, said he is "personally flexible" on the issue.
Evers has said he will make his case directly to people throughout the state in hopes that they will ask their elected officials to support the move. A recent Marquette University Law School poll found that 62 percent of Wisconsin voters supported the expansion. Wisconsin is one of 14 states that has not accepted the funds.
Palm said the DHS budget incorporates concerns and needs voiced by stakeholders throughout the state.
She highlighted a $39.7 million proposal to expand crisis intervention services and to broaden the list of crises beyond mental health to include issues like substance abuse and dementia, a $69 million proposal to fund non-institutional mental, behavioral health and psychiatric health services, a set of provisions to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for doula services, dentists and telehealth services, a $43 million dental health package and a $28 million women's health package.
Evers' budget would also eliminate work and drug test requirements for Medicaid and food stamp recipients implemented under former Gov. Scott Walker. But Palm said the agency will comply with those laws as long as they are on the books.
Palm, who served as a senior counselor to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2014-17, and as a senior health policy adviser to then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton for five years before that, said she has been traveling the state since moving to Wisconsin.
"Our investments were designed to get at some of these critical access issues to supplement what we we know is our need to finish the job on the coverage expansion," Palm said.