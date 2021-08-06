Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs police use of force policy, vetoes anti-'defund the police' bill

While most of the policing legislation taken up in the last year has been largely bipartisan, support for the bill Evers vetoed fell almost entirely on party lines, with most Democrats opposing it.

The bill was a response to calls from activists and some politicians throughout the country to "defund the police" — in many cases, redirecting funding to other government agencies and services — in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

It was supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. It was opposed by the cities of Madison and Milwaukee, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association and several other organizations.

Under the bill, municipalities that cut their police budgets would lose state funding, which would then be redistributed among communities that did not cut those budgets.