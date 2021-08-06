Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs police use of force policy, vetoes anti-'defund the police' bill

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan policing bill into law on Friday, while vetoing legislation that would have cut state funding for municipalities that decrease the amount of money they spend on law enforcement or emergency services.
Senate Bill 120 — now 2021 Wisconsin Act 75 — sets a statewide use of force policy and allows deadly force only as "a last resort." The law establishes a duty to intervene to prevent, and a duty to report violations of the policy, and it protects whistleblowers who report noncompliant use of force.
"This is another step forward in creating a more equitable, just and safer Wisconsin for every community and to ensure accountability and transparency in our law enforcement systems," Evers said in a statement. "That said, our work is far from done and we must continue to strive towards meaningful change to address the systemic injustice that plagues our state and country."
The use of force bill becomes law a little more than a month after Evers signed four additional policing bills recommended by a bipartisan task force into law. The governor has praised the Legislature's work on the legislation but has also said more work is needed.
While most of the policing legislation taken up in the last year has been largely bipartisan, support for the bill Evers vetoed fell almost entirely on party lines, with most Democrats opposing it.
The bill was a response to calls from activists and some politicians throughout the country to "defund the police" — in many cases, redirecting funding to other government agencies and services — in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.
It was supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. It was opposed by the cities of Madison and Milwaukee, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association and several other organizations.
Under the bill, municipalities that cut their police budgets would lose state funding, which would then be redistributed among communities that did not cut those budgets.
"There’s no other way to spin this. At a time when crime is running rampant in our state, Gov. Evers wants to defund the police. Otherwise, he would have signed the bill," said Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, in a statement. "Rather than connect the dots, rather than following the science, he listens to the looney left and says 'Ya, let’s cut the police and fire budgets more. Another government program will make our children and grandchildren all safer.' Good grief."
Evers said he vetoed the bill because of the "onerous restrictions it imposes on the ability of Wisconsin local governments to set their budgets."
"Rather than help with the fiscal constraints that local governments are experiencing, this bill seeks to micromanage local decision-making," Evers said in his veto message. "Local governments and local elected officials are well-positioned to make informed decisions about what is best for their communities and how to meet the needs of the people they serve and represent."
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.