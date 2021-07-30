Wisconsin GOP leader to expand 2020 election probe

Asked about Brandtjen's statement, Vos told reporters, "as far as her launching her own investigation, I don’t know what that would prove."

"We’re already doing the forensic audit,” Vos said. "So just like perhaps President Trump was misinformed about what we’re actually doing in Wisconsin, I feel like my colleague Rep. Brandtjen is misinformed about what we’re doing in Wisconsin because we’re already doing a forensic audit."

In a video message played at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention last month, Trump repeated the false claim that he "won" Wisconsin in 2020. In a statement issued the previous night, he accused state Republican leaders — including Vos — of "working hard to cover up election corruption."

All of these proposed audits and expansions come days after new guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding states pursuing election reviews of their obligations to follow federal voting laws.

"This document sets down a marker that says the Justice Department is concerned about this, and we will be following this closely," a DOJ official said on Wednesday.

