Wisconsin GOP leader to expand 2020 election probe

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced on Friday that he will expand an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, granting more authority and autonomy to the former state Supreme Court justice leading the probe.
"It has become clear that a top-to-bottom investigation will take longer than initially anticipated and will require more manpower to complete," Vos said in a statement.
In addition to an audit being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, Vos last month hired two retired law enforcement officers to investigate aspects of the 2020 election. He selected former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a reliable conservative vote during his tenure on the bench, to lead the taxpayer-funded probe.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The Associated Press reported based on an open records request in May that local election officials only identified 27 cases of potential voter fraud that they forwarded to prosecutors, out of 3.3 million ballots cast in the November election.
"To restore full integrity and trust in elections, we have decided to change direction, giving more authority and independence to Justice Gableman. I am declaring him Special Counsel and am giving him the authority to hire more full-time investigators who will work at his direction," Vos said in a statement. "Through this investigation, we aim to ensure there is confidence that every vote will be counted, and laws concerning future elections will be faithfully and uniformly followed."
Vos said his goal is to conclude the investigation in the fall and release the results around the same time as the LAB concludes its forensic audit.
The expansion of the Gableman-led probe comes days after Vos brushed off a call from Assembly elections committee chair state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, to conduct an additional Arizona-style investigation into Wisconsin's election results.
Brandtjen said in a statement earlier this week that her committee will be seeking "the records essential to the most rigorous and intensive review."
The Wisconsin Elections Commission flatly rejected points from Brandtjen's statement as "factually incorrect."
"Wisconsin’s election laws provide multiple layers of security designed to:
- Prevent fraudulent registrations — ensuring that voters are real, eligible citizens, who live in Wisconsin
- Ensure clean voter lists — providing for deactivation of voters who die, are convicted of a felony, or who move out of state
- Protect against voter impersonation through strict photo ID requirements," according to a news release from the agency.
Asked about Brandtjen's statement, Vos told reporters, "as far as her launching her own investigation, I don’t know what that would prove."
"We’re already doing the forensic audit,” Vos said. "So just like perhaps President Trump was misinformed about what we’re actually doing in Wisconsin, I feel like my colleague Rep. Brandtjen is misinformed about what we’re doing in Wisconsin because we’re already doing a forensic audit."
In a video message played at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's state convention last month, Trump repeated the false claim that he "won" Wisconsin in 2020. In a statement issued the previous night, he accused state Republican leaders — including Vos — of "working hard to cover up election corruption."
All of these proposed audits and expansions come days after new guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice reminding states pursuing election reviews of their obligations to follow federal voting laws.
"This document sets down a marker that says the Justice Department is concerned about this, and we will be following this closely," a DOJ official said on Wednesday.
