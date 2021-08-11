Wisconsin experienced 'dual public health crisis' with COVID-19, opioid use

Wisconsin's opioid epidemic worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the state Department of Health Services shows.
The report, which studied opioid overdose instances, found that there was an increase in suspected opioid overdoses since the coronavirus was first detected in Wisconsin in March 2020, and that the increase was greater than expected.
"Overall, Wisconsin experienced a dual public health crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis," the report found.
Possible contributing factors include drug use as a coping mechanism for the stress of the pandemic and an increased drug market, the report notes. Social isolation may have also increased opportunities for drug misuse and upped the risk of overdosing alone, the agency said.
"Opioid overdoses are caused by complex societal issues with many factors behind them. Some of the reasons for the increases during the COVID-19 pandemic may include anxiety and stress due to social isolation, economic instability, social unrest, drastic changes in people’s daily lives, and the production of stronger, more lethal drugs laced with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, as well as systemic barriers such as decreased access to naloxone, treatment services and recovery supports,” said DHS director of opioid initiatives Paul Krupski in a statement.
Under the analysis, the time period assessed is broken into periods: pre-COVID-19 (January 2019-February 2020), start of COVID-19 (February 2020-August 2020), surge (August 2020-November 2020) and decline (November 2020-March 2021). The analysis does not measure anything past March.
Suspected overdose incidents were measured in two categories: ambulance runs and emergency room visits.
During the pre-COVID period, Wisconsin averaged 519 suspected overdoses per month based on ambulance ride data. That increased by 47%, to 762 per month, during the start time period, then decreased by 15% to an average of 644 incidents per month during the surge. The decline period had an average of 640 overdoses per month, but officials noted there was a large increase from February 2021 to March 2021 that is masked by averaging.
Emergency room data followed a similar pattern, although an increase in suspected opioid overdoses in this category had already begun in the months leading up to the pandemic.
Based on emergency room data, Wisconsin averaged 233 suspected opioid overdose incidents per month during the pre-COVID period. That increased to an average of 339 per month during the "start" time period, then decreased to 274 per month during the surge and 275 during the decline. As with ambulance data, suspected overdoses based on emergency room data started to spike again in February 2021.
"It is believed that the stress of the pandemic and the isolation practices played a role in the increasing number of suspected opioid overdose incidents at the beginning of the pandemic. However, it is unclear what is causing the increase in recent months," DHS said.
Comparing counties, the report did not find any link between COVID-19 case load and suspected overdose rates.
The agency also announced that it will spend nearly $10.4 million over five years on prevention, treatment and recovery programs.
The funds come from a $573 million multistate settlement with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which helped Purdue Pharma and other companies "turbocharge" opioid drug sales.
DHS plans to fund prevention programs for Black and Native American communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the opioid epidemic; mobile harm reduction teams to reduce deaths and the spread of diseases related to opioid use; covering the cost of room and board for Medicaid members in residential treatment; and providing short-term and long-term housing for people in recovery.
Opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin dropped by 10% to 839 in 2018, following a steady increase. Deaths increased again in 2019 to 916. DHS said it expects 2020 deaths to top 1,200 when data is finalized later this year.
The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery helpline can be accessed online or by calling 211.
