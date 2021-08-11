Wisconsin experienced 'dual public health crisis' with COVID-19, opioid use

Wisconsin's opioid epidemic worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report from the state Department of Health Services shows.

The report, which studied opioid overdose instances, found that there was an increase in suspected opioid overdoses since the coronavirus was first detected in Wisconsin in March 2020, and that the increase was greater than expected.

"Overall, Wisconsin experienced a dual public health crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis," the report found.

Possible contributing factors include drug use as a coping mechanism for the stress of the pandemic and an increased drug market, the report notes. Social isolation may have also increased opportunities for drug misuse and upped the risk of overdosing alone, the agency said.