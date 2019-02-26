The state Department of Instruction on Tuesday turned over hundreds of pages of documents to a conservative law firm weeks after a judge ordered their release.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued DPI on Feb. 7, arguing the agency has illegally delayed its response to an open records request related to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which requires the agency to create an education accountability system. The WILL lawsuit also alleged DPI sent "illegally embargoed" ESSA reports to school districts.
Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess ruled on Feb. 8 that DPI must "immediately" turn over the records or "show cause to the contrary" before the court on Feb. 26.
A WILL spokesman said on Tuesday that the organization had received the documents and its attorneys are currently reviewing them.
"It is deeply disappointing it has taken DPI months to comply with our request," said WILL deputy counsel Tom Kamenick in a statement. "The public has a right to know how DPI is spending their money and whether any laws are being violated. Hopefully next time, DPI will do a better job at promptly responding to open records requests to avoid litigation."
In response to the lawsuit and the judge's ruling, DPI spokesman Tom McCarthy said earlier this month that the records WILL had requested required redaction and staff time to prepare. McCarthy said the agency was following the open records law and would continue to do so.
According to the lawsuit, WILL first requested three sets of ESSA-related records in August 2018, then sent a follow-up email the following month. A DPI employee said the request was in progress on Sept. 21, 2018.
Kamenick followed up again on Nov. 12, and the request was partially fulfilled the following day. Portions of the request were denied for being "insufficiently specific" and "unreasonably burdensome," and WILL send a narrowed request the following month, which DPI acknowledged on Dec. 13.
On Jan. 4, DPI notified WILL that the request was being worked on as a "priority," but had been delayed due to the holidays and the election.
WILL also objected to DPI's instruction to school districts that they keep a set of ESSA-related reports private until a scheduled public release date of March 5. McCarthy said the intention of the embargo was to give school districts time to understand the information they'd been given.
The initial records requests were made when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led the agency as a Superintendent of Public Instruction. After he was sworn in as governor, he appointed one of his deputies, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, to lead the agency.
The records dispute also comes amid an ongoing legal challenge made by WILL to the agency's rule-making authority.