Wisconsin Democrats revive effort to legalize marijuana on an 'island of prohibition'

To the west, recreational marijuana is legal in Minnesota. To the southwest, low-THC medical marijuana is allowed in Iowa. And to the south, east and north are Illinois and Michigan, where recreational use is legal.

"Legalizing and taxing cannabis in Wisconsin just like we already do with alcohol ensures a controlled, safe market for our communities," Agard said.

Agard's proposal would legalize recreational use for adults 21 and over, allowing them to possess up to two ounces of pot and up to six plants for personal use. Non-residents could possess up to a quarter of an ounce.

Medicinal use would be approved for people age 18 and up who have been diagnosed with a debilitating medical condition. Youth under the age of 18 with a qualifying medical condition could use medicinal marijuana with the consent of their parent or guardian. Medicinal users could possess up to 3 ounces at a time.

The bill would require insurers to cover medicinal marijuana, and would prohibit employers from discriminating against marijuana users unless the substance interfered with work. A person who is prescribed medicinal marijuana would be placed on a statewide registry and would pay a fee to obtain a card through the state Department of Health Services.