Wisconsin Democrats propose overhauls to campaign finance laws

Wisconsin Democrats would overhaul and tighten campaign finance regulations under a set of bills introduced on Tuesday.
The "Campaign Integrity" package includes seven bills designed to "restore accountability, integrity and transparency in regard to political campaign fundraising and expenditures" and combat the "disproportionate influence of corporate and special interest money in politics," according to the lawmakers promoting it.
"You shouldn’t have to be a millionaire to have an influence on our political system," said Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee. "We must pass these bills to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to have their voices heard, rather than drowned out in the tidal wave of corporate cash. We owe it to the health of our democracy to regulate campaign cash."
One of the bills would place a nonbinding referendum question on the November 2022 ballot asking if voters would like Congress to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC.
The others would enact stricter reporting limits, including reducing the amount individuals can donate to candidates, committees and legislative party campaigns and barring corporations from contributing to those groups; tightening restrictions on coordination with independent expenditure groups; prohibiting unlimited transfers between political parties and campaign committees; and requiring campaign donors to list their employers.
"To a large extent, that political arena has become a playground just for the superrich and the corporations, and we, the people of Wisconsin, are pretty much reduced to the role of spectators, and sometimes blindfolded spectators at that because we don’t know who is paying for the mud that’s splattering on our screens during election season," said Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild.
Rothschild called the package "a crucial first step toward limiting the role of big and dark money in our politics and toward giving us the transparency we need to make our democracy work the way it’s supposed to."
The package would undo several changes to state campaign finance laws enacted by the Republican legislative majority and then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. At the same time, Republicans split the state Government Accountability Board into two entities that continue to oversee campaign finance and elections today — the ethics and elections commissions.
As the bills would repeal several policies proposed by Republicans who still lead the Legislature, their passage is unlikely.
The bills are circulating for co-sponsorship until Aug. 7.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.