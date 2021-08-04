Wisconsin Democrats propose overhauls to campaign finance laws

"To a large extent, that political arena has become a playground just for the superrich and the corporations, and we, the people of Wisconsin, are pretty much reduced to the role of spectators, and sometimes blindfolded spectators at that because we don’t know who is paying for the mud that’s splattering on our screens during election season," said Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild.

Rothschild called the package "a crucial first step toward limiting the role of big and dark money in our politics and toward giving us the transparency we need to make our democracy work the way it’s supposed to."

The package would undo several changes to state campaign finance laws enacted by the Republican legislative majority and then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. At the same time, Republicans split the state Government Accountability Board into two entities that continue to oversee campaign finance and elections today — the ethics and elections commissions.

As the bills would repeal several policies proposed by Republicans who still lead the Legislature, their passage is unlikely.

The bills are circulating for co-sponsorship until Aug. 7.

