Wisconsin Democrats line up to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson

Still unknown is whether Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will remain on the ticket with Gov. Tony Evers as the governor seeks reelection, or if he will launch his own Senate bid.

Nelson, the first candidate to enter the race, presented himself as an underdog. He has served as Outagamie County executive for 10 years, and prior to that was in the state Assembly for six years. He ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2010 and for Congress in 2016.

“This race ought not to be a competition of bank accounts or pedigrees. That is not who we are,” Nelson said. “Adding another billionaire or millionaire (to the Senate) is not the answer. We need a true champion of the people, someone who's been there and knows the challenges facing working families.”

That was a subtle jab at Lasry, whose father is a billionaire, and Godlewski, whose husband is a millionaire. But Lasry and Godlewski both stressed their humble roots; Lasry’s father’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Morocco in pursuit of a better life, and Godlewski’s parents were public school teachers.