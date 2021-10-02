Wisconsin Democrats introduce proposal to ban bump stocks

A group of Democratic lawmakers from Madison and Milwaukee on Friday introduced legislation that would ban firearm add-ons known as "bump stocks."
The bill's introduction coincides with the fourth anniversary of the shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed 60 people. Twelve of the rifles found in the gunman's hotel room were affixed with the modifiers, which allow semiautomatic guns to fire more rapidly.
"There are tangible steps we can take to reduce the threat of gun violence and prevent mass tragedies like this from occurring," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, in a statement. "I have a family full of hunters and responsible gun owners — no typical gun owner needs a fully automatic weapon or a weapon modified to act like one. This bill is one step we can take to prevent another mass tragedy. We simply must have the courage to do so."
Agard introduced the proposal with Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison. Its introduction comes as 18 states are challenging a Trump administration rule banning the sale of bump stocks.
Under former President Donald Trump, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ruled that the devices "fall within the definition of 'machinegun' under federal law, as such devices allow a shooter of a semiautomatic firearm to initiate a continuous firing cycle with a single pull of the trigger."
In August, 18 states filed an amicus brief with a federal appeals court supporting an effort to overturn the ban.
"It is imperative that we take pragmatic action to prevent any legal limbo in Wisconsin," Agard said.
The bump stock proposal follows the reintroduction of two other pieces of legislation intended to expand gun restrictions.
Under one proposal, known as a "red-flag" law, family members or police could ask a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person considered to be a danger to themselves or others. The other bill would expand background checks for most gun purchases, including those made online or at gun shows.
Democrats held a news conference late last month highlighting those proposals — both of which are unlikely to be considered by the Republican-led Legislature, which has rejected them multiple times.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.