﻿Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest level since January

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 365% from just one month ago, according to data released Friday by the Wisconsin Hospitals Association.
At 865, the number of patients hospitalized with the disease is the highest it’s been since January. The number of patients in intensive care is also on the rise, at 259 — up from 58 a month ago.
These increases come as public health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in indoor public settings — especially as students return to K-12 schools and college campuses. It also follows the news on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration gave full authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“COVID-19 is continuing to spread and mutate into highly transmissible variants like the Delta variant. Fortunately, the science and data are showing us that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting vaccinated,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake earlier this week. “The vaccines are extremely safe. They are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. And they are critical to protecting our kids, our health care workers, and the most vulnerable people in our state.”
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise since July, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Just two days ago, 60 Wisconsin counties showed a high rate of disease activity, with the remaining 12 at a very high level. As of Friday, 38 were at a high level and 34 were very high. The average seven-day positive test rate is 7.7%, up from 5.4% a month ago.
Unvaccinated people are significantly more likely to be infected than those who have received a vaccine. In August, the state has seen 125.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 fully vaccinated people, compared to 369.2 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people. The hospitalization rate among vaccinated people is 4.9 per 100,000, compared to 18.2 per 100,000 unvaccinated people.
As of Friday, 54.3% of Wisconsin residents had received at least one vaccine dose, and 51.1% had completed the vaccine series.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday that Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card.
While vaccination is the most effective protection against COVID-19, the state Department of Health Services is also encouraging people to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
