Wisconsin budgets a mixed bag for land stewardship supporters

For the most fervent supporters of Wisconsin's decades-old land stewardship program, the last two state budgets have been a mixed bag.
As policymakers debated the state's two-year spending plan in 2019, and again this year, advocates for the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund sought a 10-year reauthorization for the program — as has been standard since its inception in 1989. In the 2019-21 budget, they got two years. In the 2021-23 budget, they're on track to get four.
"We obviously appreciate having four years of funding available to get good conservation projects done, but we see it as a real missed opportunity not to embrace a long-term extension, a longer-term investment in the program," said Mike Carlson, executive director of Gathering Waters, the state's nonprofit alliance for land trusts. "This just seemed like an opportunity for a bipartisan win — and again, we appreciate the four-year extension, but we're disappointed that it wasn't a longer-term investment."
Conservation advocates have lobbied for 10-year extensions in both state budget cycles under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — but Evers' first budget proposal only included a two-year reauthorization, as some Republican lawmakers called for a "time out" on funding it altogether. Evers said at the time he supported a 10-year extension, but was seeking a bipartisan solution — and ultimately, the two-year extension prevailed.
In his 2021-23 spending proposal, Evers called for a full 10-year reauthorization. The governor introduced his plan after the state saw a significant uptick in outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Republicans' concerns with the program's impact on local property taxes and state debt prevailed as the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee debated the measure, and the budget committee voted instead to keep the program going for another four years.
The measure approved by the finance committee keeps the program's borrowing authority its current level of about $32 million — less than half of what Evers proposed, and much less than the $86 million authorized for the program at its peak in 2007.
Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee stressed their support for the program's purpose, but argued its execution needs reevaluating. Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said Republicans are "right-sizing" the program with the parameters of their plan.
"I support the stewardship program, but (with) any government program, we’ve got to talk about scale," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville. "This program’s been around for a long time, and I think it's done a lot of phenomenal things — but taxpayer resources are scarce, and we have a lot of other responsibilities in the state. So we’ve got to weigh all of those … against this need, too, which is preservation of natural resources and our stewardship program."
Created in 1989, the program is named for former Govs. Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat, and Warren Knowles, a Republican, who championed the acquisition of public land in Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Democratic state Rep. Spencer Black, passed by a Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, the program has always transcended party lines.
Its supporters can't stress that enough: "We sometimes feel like we're having to repeat ourselves over and over and over again that this is a bipartisan issue, but it genuinely is," Carlson said.
A 2020 poll commissioned by The Nature Conservancy found that 92% of respondents supported efforts to "continue to protect natural areas, wildlife habitat, and parks in Wisconsin through the Stewardship Program."
The stewardship program, which allows the state to acquire land and easements, develop recreational facilities and restore wildlife habitats, was first reauthorized in 1999 by Thompson and again in 2007 by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Both allowed the program to continue for another decade.
Under the program, the state holds 650,000 acres of protected land, and 93% of Wisconsinites live within a mile of a Knowles-Nelson property. Ninety-nine percent live within 5 miles of a piece of nature covered by the program.
"Sometimes when people think about land conservation they just think about big pieces of land up north, but the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program funds a ton of things that people use every day," said Wisconsin Bike Fed executive director Kirsten Finn, noting that the program provides access to bike trails, boat launches, campgrounds and picnic shelters.
Critics and skeptics of the program don't dispute the importance of Wisconsin's natural resources, or the program's intentions. They argue, however, that borrowing to purchase land isn't financially sustainable, and that the state has purchased too much property — to the detriment of local governments.
"When land is owned by the state, it cannot be developed and is not on the tax rolls, impacting the ability of local communities to generate revenue," wrote Stroebel and now-U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany in a 2019 op-ed.
Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, has advocated for "purchasing land by our population bases" in the future: "We can’t keep hampering our towns and our small communities by not allowing them to invest in themselves because the state owns all the land."
About 21% of the state's lands are open to public recreation, according to a 2019 Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis. That figure includes property managed by counties, the state and the federal government, along with private and tribal lands open to public access.
"There is never a discussion about the end game — when will government own enough property? The state just keeps buying and buying, with no end in sight or even discussed. Are we done once we hit 18% or 20%? How about 30%?" asked MacIver Institute president Brett Healy in a blog post for the free-market think tank.
Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Wauwatosa, noted those concerns in a recent op-ed in which he advocated for the program's extension. Some northern Wisconsin counties have tens of thousands of acres set aside under the program, compared to hundreds or thousands in his southeastern Wisconsin district.
To mitigate those concerns, Kooyenga suggested the program should prioritize connecting trails, purchasing lands near the state's population centers and purchasing properties that "create environmental and economic synergies."
While the program's supporters are pleased with the four-year renewal, they argue it undermines some of the elements that made the program successful under the original 10-year designation.
"It provides us, really, an important level of predictability and essentially a runway for organizations and agencies and partner groups," Carlson said. "When we’re talking about public lands, investments in trails and parks — these are long-term investments and long-term projects that take a lot otf planning, a lot of negotiating with landowners, a lot of fundraising and matching other grant dollars. Having that long-term predictability actually improves the quality of projects over time."
Elizabeth Koehler, Wisconsin state director for The Nature Conservancy, noted that the organization has been talking with one family about a land purchase for more than 20 years. That's an extreme example, she said, but these conversations and agreements do generally take years to come together.
Without the certainty of a 10-year extension, Koehler said, there's "one more hurdle" in the process.
The program's supporters — primarily organized through a coalition of nearly 70 organization — plan to focus on pushing for a return to 10-year reauthorizations in future budgets, Carlson said.
"What I really hope happens is that even when it's not budget season, that the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program and the idea that there should be equitable access to outdoor recreation avail to everyone stays top of mind," Finn said. "I hope that continues, and that it continues to grow."
