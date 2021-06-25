Wisconsin budgets a mixed bag for land stewardship supporters

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee stressed their support for the program's purpose, but argued its execution needs reevaluating. Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, said Republicans are "right-sizing" the program with the parameters of their plan.

"I support the stewardship program, but (with) any government program, we’ve got to talk about scale," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville. "This program’s been around for a long time, and I think it's done a lot of phenomenal things — but taxpayer resources are scarce, and we have a lot of other responsibilities in the state. So we’ve got to weigh all of those … against this need, too, which is preservation of natural resources and our stewardship program."

Created in 1989, the program is named for former Govs. Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat, and Warren Knowles, a Republican, who championed the acquisition of public land in Wisconsin. Spearheaded by Democratic state Rep. Spencer Black, passed by a Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, the program has always transcended party lines.

Its supporters can't stress that enough: "We sometimes feel like we're having to repeat ourselves over and over and over again that this is a bipartisan issue, but it genuinely is," Carlson said.