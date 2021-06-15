Wisconsin budget committee passes funding boosts for nursing homes, long-term care

A proposal in Evers' budget to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from one month to one year was modified to instead extend coverage to three months. Asked about the change, co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said it's "a step in the right direction."

Democrats criticized that decision, along with Republicans' refusal to include several items from Evers' proposal aimed at reducing racial disparities in health outcomes — including Medicaid funding for doulas and grant funding for community organizations aimed at improving the health of Black women and babies.

"We are going to go through another budget process and ignore those individuals that need our help the most. There is no doubt in my mind that if the tables were reversed and these statistics were happening to white children in Wausau, or anywhere else than Milwaukee, we would be doing something about it," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee. "From where I’m sitting, those individuals that were most vulnerable, our infants, our babies of color, got absolutely nothing."