Wisconsin Assembly sends four policing bills to Gov. Evers' desk

Just more than a year after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police in Minneapolis and Louisville, setting off a wave of protests and cries for racial justice across the country, the Wisconsin Assembly voted on Wednesday to approve a set of policing bills recommended by a bipartisan task force.
The proposals are the product of several months of discussions among four lawmakers and 28 additional members from throughout the state who represented law enforcement, community members and faith-based organizations.
"Everybody was taking steps towards each other during this whole process. I can’t remember a time where it felt like people were splintering apart," said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who co-chaired the task force with Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.
Listing a multitude of statistics that demonstrate Wisconsin's stark racial disparities, Stubbs said "these facts are shameful, unacceptable and our community deserves better."
"(The bills) are clear reforms to our policing system and promote accountability, transparency and training," Stubbs said. "We cannot continue to stand in partisan gridlock as our communities continue to be failed by law enforcement."
But while Steineke and Stubbs praised the cooperative efforts behind the bills, not everyone supported the process or its results.
"It’s more than a disappointing moment — it is a failure to rise to the occasion of what people are calling us to do," said Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee after the votes, arguing that the task force "got locked into what was politically expedient" rather than considering serious solutions.
The task force was convened by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. Republicans who hold the legislative majority declined, at that time, to take up a set of nine bills proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus.
The bills passed by the Assembly on Wednesday would:
Require the state Department of Justice to collect and publish data, including demographic information, on law enforcement use of force incidents.
Require law enforcement to report specific information regarding search warrants and, specifically, the use of no-knock warrants.
Require school resource officers to go through a training program approved by the state Department of Justice.
Require prospective full-time officers to undergo a psychological evaluation prior to employment.
Require officers to receive at least four hours of crisis management training every two years.
Ban officers from using chokeholds except in life-threatening situations or in self-defense.
- Require law enforcement agencies to post use of force policies on their websites and to provide a free copy of the policy to anyone who requests it.
Create a $600,000 grant program, administered by DOJ, for cities with a population of 60,000 or more to fund community-oriented policing-house programs.
Require officers to undergo drug and alcohol testing after an incident in which the officer’s actions result in death, great bodily harm or the discharge of a firearm at another person.
Require DOJ to provide grants for law enforcement agencies to purchase body cameras.
The Assembly held off on voting on another bill, which would set a statewide use of force policy and protect whistleblowers who report violations of that policy, to work on amendment based on concerns from the Milwaukee Police Association.
Several Democratic lawmakers noted that the bill requiring body camera grants does not allocate specific funding for those grants. Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, pointed to an April 21 report from the task force's subcommittee on law enforcement policies and standards, which recommended "creating a funding mechanism to assist agencies with costs associated with body cameras."
McGuire also noted that, in his 2021-23 budget, Evers proposed allocating at least $1.25 million in each fiscal year to establish and enhance law enforcement and behavioral health services emergency response collaboration programs. The provision was removed from the budget by the Joint Finance Committee.
Of the bills passed by the Assembly on Wednesday, four have already been passed by the Senate and are on their way to the governor's desk: the bill banning chokeholds with some exceptions, the bill requiring online publication of use-of-force policies, the bill requiring data collection of use-of-force incidents and the bill creating a community policing grant program.
"I really believe that this body had a chance to take a significant step, a real step forward," Bowen said. "But I'd rather we take a real step than a stunted, hindered baby step."
Rep. LaKeshia Myers, D-Milwaukee, said she understood that feeling, but argued that "a slow drip leads to a mighty stream."
"Today I’m hoping that this is a part of that drip," Myers, who has authored legislation banning no-knock warrants, said. "I think this is not the end. The task force … may be over but … the work doesn’t stop. We continue to do the work."
Steineke and Stubbs echoed Myers' comments, with Stubbs calling for "less talk and more action."
"Whether it’s me or somebody else sitting in these seats, these conversations have to continue to happen. We have to continue to make progress. It’s not just about police reform, it’s about education and economic development," Steineke said. "I’m certain things will come out of this that bring us farther than we are today."
