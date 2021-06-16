Wisconsin Assembly sends four policing bills to Gov. Evers' desk

"Today I’m hoping that this is a part of that drip," Myers, who has authored legislation banning no-knock warrants, said. "I think this is not the end. The task force … may be over but … the work doesn’t stop. We continue to do the work."

Steineke and Stubbs echoed Myers' comments, with Stubbs calling for "less talk and more action."

"Whether it’s me or somebody else sitting in these seats, these conversations have to continue to happen. We have to continue to make progress. It’s not just about police reform, it’s about education and economic development," Steineke said. "I’m certain things will come out of this that bring us farther than we are today."

