Wisconsin Assembly sends bills tightening absentee voting rules to Gov. Evers

"The goal is to make sure at the end of the day that every single person has a chance to vote, but that we guarantee the confidence in the election, which has been severely undermined by the actions of a few over the course of the last election cycle — (which) hopefully are a thing of the past," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters before lawmakers voted to approve the bills, which all previously passed the Senate with GOP approval.

Democrats slammed the legislation as part of a broader effort to discredit or relitigate the 2020 presidential election. The bills were "built on conspiracy theories and lies," said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, described them as "extremely anti-voter" and "insidious."

"Voting should be simple, clear and easy. Our elections in Wisconsin are squeaky clean. We should not be adding hurdles that make it more burdensome to vote. That is exactly what these bills will do," said Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie. "We’re trying to present a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist, and that is wasted energy and an exercise in futility."

Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, accused Republicans of trying to change the rules because they didn't like the outcome of the 2020 election. Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, disagreed.