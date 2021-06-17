Wisconsin Assembly passes ban on 'vaccine passports'

Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, accused Republicans of creating a "boogeyman" by suggesting there could be widespread demand for proof of vaccination.

"It simply hasn't happened and it's simply not the case," Spreitzer said, arguing that there are legitimate reasons in some particular cases — for example, colleges bringing students onto campus — to inquire about a person's vaccination status.

At least 15 states have enacted bans on "vaccine passports."

Under the bill passed Wednesday, anyone who violates the ban could face 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.

"Employers strive to create a safe working environment for employees and members of the public who interact at a workplace. Health care facilities face special challenges in treating patients while minimizing the potential spread of disease," said Wisconsin Medical Society chief policy and advocacy officer Mark Grapentine in written testimony against the bill. "Vaccinations are helping to prevent further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so it follows that health care employers should be allowed to have the option to inquire about vaccination status before allowing access to their facilities."

Gov. Tony Evers suggested earlier this month that he would veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.

