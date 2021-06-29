Wisconsin Assembly on track to pass budget with $3.4 billion in tax cuts

The governor's budget also included a long list of proposals quickly rejected by Republicans, including legalizing marijuana, increasing the minimum wage, repealing collective bargaining limits implemented under Act 10, requiring background checks for all gun purchases, implementing nonpartisan redistricting and raising taxes by $1 billion.

Democrats framed the GOP spending plan as a "missed opportunity," while Republicans argued their proposal is fiscally responsible.

"We had an opportunity to address generational needs and change the trajectory of our state for the better… but Republicans are throwing this opportunity away," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, told reporters before lawmakers met. "Their goal is to try to do everything possible to obstruct, oppose and undermine Gov. Evers."

Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, countered that Assembly Republicans delivered on their promises to keep spending in check, cut bureaucracy and fund the state's priorities while delivering tax relief.

The GOP budget funds priorities "in a way that's affordable for you and your families," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.