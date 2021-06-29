Wisconsin Assembly on track to pass budget with $3.4 billion in tax cuts

Lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly are set to pass a two-year budget for the state that would cut income, property and business taxes by more than $3 billion.
The Assembly will vote on the spending plan on Tuesday, with a Senate vote to come on Wednesday. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not indicated whether he plans to sign the Republican proposal, reject it or modify it.
The Republican plan spends $3.7 billion less than the budget Evers introduced in February, but increases spending from current levels by 5.4%.
Evers' budget would have expanded BadgerCare under the Affordable Care Act, bringing in an additional $1 billion in one-time federal incentive funds. Wisconsin is one of a dozen states that have not adopted the federal Medicaid expansion, after years of Democratic efforts to do so failed at the hands of the Republican legislative majority.
The governor's budget also included a long list of proposals quickly rejected by Republicans, including legalizing marijuana, increasing the minimum wage, repealing collective bargaining limits implemented under Act 10, requiring background checks for all gun purchases, implementing nonpartisan redistricting and raising taxes by $1 billion.
Democrats framed the GOP spending plan as a "missed opportunity," while Republicans argued their proposal is fiscally responsible.
"We had an opportunity to address generational needs and change the trajectory of our state for the better… but Republicans are throwing this opportunity away," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, told reporters before lawmakers met. "Their goal is to try to do everything possible to obstruct, oppose and undermine Gov. Evers."
Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, countered that Assembly Republicans delivered on their promises to keep spending in check, cut bureaucracy and fund the state's priorities while delivering tax relief.
The GOP budget funds priorities "in a way that's affordable for you and your families," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
"This reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just the priorities of liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state," Vos told reporters.
Taking advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall, the budget as written by Republicans includes about $2.7 billion in income tax relief by bringing the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%. Estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau show that 74% of the total tax decrease would apply to people earning more than $100,000 per year (about 18% would apply to people making more than $300,000).
It also reduces property taxes by about $647 million, and sets aside about $202 million to offset a repeal of the state's personal property tax, which applies to business equipment.
The budget would also:
- End a freeze on University of Wisconsin System tuition implemented eight years ago.
- Increase UW System funding by $8.25 million (compared to $192 million proposed by Evers).
- Give K-12 schools an additional $128 million (compared to $1.6 billion proposed by Evers).
- Meet federal funding requirements to allow schools to receive $2.6 billion in COVID-19 relief money.
- Increase the reimbursement rate for special education costs from 28.2% to 30% (compared to an eventual increase to 50% proposed by Evers).
- Increase funding for efforts to expand broadband access by $125 million ($75 million less than proposed by Evers).
- Reauthorize the state's land stewardship program for another four years (down from 10 requested by Evers).
- Provide $252 million to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled nursing facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with intellectual disabilities, $104 million in funding for direct care workers and $78 million for personal care agencies.
- Allow for the expansion of I-94 in Milwaukee County.
- Fund a study on possible changes to the state's unemployment insurance system.
- Increase funding for programs to help veterans and people with disabilities find jobs.
Once both the Assembly and Senate pass the budget bill, it goes to Evers, who can make some adjustments with his partial veto power if he doesn't choose to give it a straight up-or-down decision.
