Wisconsin Assembly approves bill to punish municipalities that cut police funding

Democrats knocked the bill as an attack on local governments that have to make tough budgeting decisions without increases in shared revenue payments from the state. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, described it as "cynical" and "punitive." Municipalities that lose state funding under the bill would see that money redistributed among communities that did not cut their police budgets.

Republicans voted down a Democratic amendment which would have increased the amount of state aid for counties and municipalities by 2% in 2021 and an additional 2% in 2022, mirroring language that Republicans stripped from Evers' proposed 2021-23 budget. The amendment would not require any of those funds to be spent on policing, but Democrats argued it would put municipalities in a better position to do so.

"Having served in city government and having made really tough decisions about where our funding goes, as somebody who long has supported funding our police department to do their jobs, I also think back on the tough budgets that we faced — times where we couldn’t make ends meet," said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison. "Our local governments are in the best positions to make these decisions."

Opponents of the bill also argued it would discourage municipalities from developing programs aimed at preventing crime, rather than reacting to it.