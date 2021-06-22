Wisconsin Assembly approves bill to punish municipalities that cut police funding

The Republican-led Wisconsin Assembly sent a bill to Gov. Tony Evers' desk on Tuesday that would cut state funding for municipalities that decrease the amount of money they spend on law enforcement or emergency services.
The bill is a response to calls from activists and some politicians throughout the country to "defund the police" — in many cases, redirecting funding to other government agencies and services — in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer. It passed 61-37, with Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range, joining Republicans to support it.
"Unfortunately, 'defund the police' became a catchphrase for an awful lot of activists around the country after the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We saw, especially in places like Portland, (Oregon), intense pressure on local elected officials to reduce funding for the police," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters before the vote. "Unfortunately, even in Wisconsin we saw Madison and Milwaukee where they actually cut funding … so for those who think that this can't happen in a place like Wisconsin, it already is."
The bill is supported by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association and the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. It is opposed by the cities of Madison and Milwaukee, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association and several other organizations.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's proposed 2021 budget was built around $1 million in savings she planned to achieve by having the Madison Professional Police Officers Association renegotiate its contract; however, the union did not come to the table. The budget cut the number of sworn officer positions from 483 to 479, and the City Council opted not to accept a federal COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant that would have added four police officer positions.
The city of Milwaukee's 2021 budget included a cut of 120 police officer positions.
Lawmakers who support the measure pointed to an April report from Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, which showed an 87% increase in shots fired in Madison from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.
Democrats knocked the bill as an attack on local governments that have to make tough budgeting decisions without increases in shared revenue payments from the state. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, described it as "cynical" and "punitive." Municipalities that lose state funding under the bill would see that money redistributed among communities that did not cut their police budgets.
Republicans voted down a Democratic amendment which would have increased the amount of state aid for counties and municipalities by 2% in 2021 and an additional 2% in 2022, mirroring language that Republicans stripped from Evers' proposed 2021-23 budget. The amendment would not require any of those funds to be spent on policing, but Democrats argued it would put municipalities in a better position to do so.
"Having served in city government and having made really tough decisions about where our funding goes, as somebody who long has supported funding our police department to do their jobs, I also think back on the tough budgets that we faced — times where we couldn’t make ends meet," said Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison. "Our local governments are in the best positions to make these decisions."
Opponents of the bill also argued it would discourage municipalities from developing programs aimed at preventing crime, rather than reacting to it.
The legislation would not apply to municipalities that transfer police and emergency services to, or to share them with, another unit of local government. It would also exempt municipalities that regularly employ fewer than 30 officers.
Evers is expected to veto the legislation, which passed the Senate earlier this month.
Cap Times reporter Abigail Becker contributed to this report.
