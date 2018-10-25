With several high-profile, statewide races on the ballot this year, it's easy for state legislative races to fly under the radar.
Republicans hold 18 of 33 state Senate seats and 63 of 99 seats in the state Assembly. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said he expects to maintain the Republican majority even if Democrats pick up a few Assembly seats. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has said he doesn't see "a blue wave coming."
But Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, both plan on picking up seats and working their way toward majorities.
"We’re not getting carried away, but we’re trying to do everything we can to support those who can ride the wave by doing the work," Hintz said during a Q&A hosted by WisPolitics.com earlier this month.
Here are the races legislative leaders are keeping an eye on this year:
14th Assembly District
Rep. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, is giving up his Assembly seat to run for the vacant 5th Senate District. Kooyenga has held the Assembly seat since 2011. He won his most recent re-election with 57 percent of the vote.
State Treasurer Matt Adamczyk is the Republican candidate to represent the seat. Adamaczyk faces Democrat Robyn Vining, a small business owner.
The district includes parts of Waukesha and Milwaukee counties.
50th Assembly District
Rep. Ed Brooks, R-Reedsburg, announced in May that he would not seek re-election after serving in the Assembly for 10 years. The district covers all of Juneau County and parts of Monroe, Richland, Vernon and Sauk Counties.
Democrat Art Shrader is running for a second time after earning 42 percent of the vote in a challenge against Brooks in 2016. Shrader is a Marine veteran and business loan officer. He will face Republican Tony Kurtz, an Army veteran and farmer who earned 43 percent of the vote when he challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind in 2014.
51st Assembly District
Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, has represented the district, which includes parts of Richmond, Iowa and Lafayette counties, since 2015. He is also the mayor of Dodgeville and a former editor at the Dodgeville Chronicle.
After winning in 2014 by 0.3 percent, Novak won re-election in 2016 by 3 points. He faces a challenge from Democrat Jeff Wright, assistant superintendent of the Sauk Prairie School District. Wright lives north of Spring Green.
68th Assembly District
State Rep. Kathleen Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, is giving up her Assembly seat to run for the vacant 23rd Senate District. Bernier entered the Assembly in 2011, and won her most recent re-election with 58 percent of the vote.
Altoona Police Chief Jesse James is running as a Republican against Democrat Wendy Sue Johnson, an attorney and former school board member from Eau Claire.
The district includes parts of Chippewa, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson and Trempealeau counties.
96th Assembly District
Rep. Lee Nerison, R-Westby, announced in March that he would not seek re-election after representing the district for 14 years. The district, located in southwestern Wisconsin, covers towns including Prairie du Chien, Hillsboro, De Soto, Coon Valley, Viroqua and Norwalk.
Democrat Paul Buhr will face Republican Loren Oldenburg. Both candidates are dairy farmers.
1st Senate District
Sen. Caleb Frostman, D-Sturgeon Bay, defeated state Rep. André Jacque, R-De Pere in a special election on June 12. It marked the first time a Democrat had been elected to the seat in more than 40 years.
The two will meet on the ballot again on Nov. 6. Democrats are confident in Frostman, the former executive director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation, but Republicans argue he benefited from an environment more favorable to Democrats in June.
The district covers all of Door and Kewaunee counties and parts of Brown, Manitowoc, Calumet and Outagamie counties.
5th Senate District
Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, is giving up her seat in the state Senate to challenge U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Rep. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, is an Iraq War veteran, Army reservist and certified public accountant. He is running against Democrat Julie Henszey, a corporate trainer and outdoor adventure guide from Wauwatosa.
The district includes Brookfield, Elm Grove, New Berlin, West Allis and Wauwatosa.
17th Senate District
Democrat Kriss Marion is challenging state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Marion, a farmer and LaFayette county supervisor, owns Circle M Market Farm in Blanchardville, which she runs with her husband. Marklein, a former state representative since 2010, was elected to the seat in 2014. He is a certified public accountant.
The race was a top target for Democrats in 2014, but Marklein won by 10 points. The district includes all of Grant, Lafayette, Juneau and Richland counties and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green, Monroe and Vernon counties. It was last represented by a Democrat in 1978, and not since 1854 before that. Republican Sen. Dale Schultz held the seat for 24 years before Marklein was elected.
19th Senate District
Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, faces a challenge from Democrat Lee Snodgrass.
Roth defeated former state Rep. Penny Bernard Schaber by 15 points in 2014, but Democrats still see the district as in play.
Roth is an Iraq War veteran and a homebuilder. He served in the state Assembly from 2007 to 2011. Snodgrass is the chairwoman of the Outagamie County Democratic Party and the communications director of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.
The district includes parts of Outagamie, Winnebago and Calumet counties.
25th Senate District
Republicans are aiming to unseat Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Ashland, with a challenge from Republican James Bolen.
Bolen is a businessman from Cable. Bewley was elected to the seat in 2014, after two terms in the state Assembly, with 51 percent of the vote.
The district was represented for nearly 30 years by Democratic Sen. Bob Jauch. It includes parts or all of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer, Vilas and Washburn counties.