Jessie Opoien moderates a panel discussion on Wisconsin politics in 2020 with speakers (left to right) Charles Franklin, Craig Gilbert, Angela Lang, and Brian Reisinger in Music Hall during Idea Fest.

Election Day 2020 is still over a year away, but the buzz about how it could play out already seems to be at fever pitch. That's why at this year's Cap Times Idea Fest, Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien sat down with a group of political observers and operatives to have a talk about the outlook for the year ahead.

This week's Wedge Issues is bringing you that conversation, which touches on the state of Wisconsin's "purple" status, the impact of the Trump presidency on elections, and what polling data can tell us about the present and future. The panel included:

  • Nathan Conrad, director of advocacy with Platform Communications
  • Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll
  • Craig Gilbert, Washington bureau chief with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
  • Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities

You can read coverage of the Cap Times Idea Fest panel here.

Jessie Opoien is the Capital Times' opinion editor. She joined the Cap Times in 2013, covering state government and politics for the bulk of her time as a reporter. She has also covered music, culture and education in Madison and Oshkosh.

