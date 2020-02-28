Wedge Issues: Who's leading the Dem field in Wisconsin?

In the last week, the UW Elections Research Center with Wisconsin State Journal and the Marquette University Law School released polls with insights on the state of the presidential race in Wisconsin. Wisconsin State Journal political reporter Riley Vetterkind joins Wedge Issues host and Cap Times opinion editor Jessie to break down the results.

