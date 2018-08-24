Try 1 month for 99¢

Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien hit the road earlier this month to chat with millennial voters in two similarly-sized cities on opposite sides of the state. 

These young Wisconsin voters talked about what motivates them to participate in politics, which issues are most important to them and how they feel about candidates ranging from Gov. Scott Walker to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. 

Join Opoien and Cap Times reporter Erik Lorenzsonn this week to find out what they learned from these conversations in Eau Claire and Oshkosh. 

You can read Opoien's cover story here:

