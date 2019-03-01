Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' two-year budget, released Thursday, would raise the gas tax by 8 cents, raise the minimum wage by $1.75 per hour by 2021, implement automatic voter registration and repeal a number of high-profile initiatives enacted by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker.
Evers and Democrats say it's a "people's budget" based on input from listening sessions held throughout the state, but Republicans call it a "liberal wishlist." The parties will debate the $83.4 billion spending plan in the coming months.
Cap Times reporters Erik Lorenzsonn and Jessie Opoien recapped some of the major components of the proposal and talked about what will come next.
