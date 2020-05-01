Wedge Issues: Virtual Cap Times Talk: David Weigel and Barry Burden share takeaways from Wisconsin's election

Wisconsin's Spring Election was three weeks ago, but the debates about its lessons are still raging — here and throughout the country. What does it mean for the November election? Washington Post political reporter David Weigel and UW-Madison political science professor and pollster Barry Burden joined Jessie live, via Zoom, for a virtual chat.
Cap Times members were able to watch the chat live and pose questions to Burden and Weigel. More information about Cap Times membership is available at membership.captimes.com.
Be sure to check out other Cap Times podcasts, including The Corner Table, Madsplainers, The Cost of Opportunity and Cap Times Talks.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.