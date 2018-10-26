Try 1 month for 99¢

If state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is elected governor, he said he wants his time in office to be defined by unity. 

Locked in a tight race against Republican Gov. Scott Walker, Evers said he wants to be someone who brings people together. 

Evers, 66, won his third statewide victory as Superintendent of Public Instruction in April 2017. Before he was elected to head the state Department of Public Instruction, Evers served for eight years as deputy superintendent of schools. He grew up in Plymouth, and worked as a science teacher, high school principal and district superintendent in Baraboo, Tomah, Oakfield and Verona.

The Democratic candidate joined Cap Times reporter Jessie Opoien to discuss his campaign, his standard McDonald's order and an ideal date with his wife.

