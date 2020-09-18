Wedge Issues: These two legislators want to break through partisan gridlock to fight Wisconsin's racial disparities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin has, for years, been ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for racial disparities — particularly for its Black residents. That fact was thrust into the spotlight after police in Kenosha fired seven shots into Jacob Blake’s back. Once again, an atrocity has prompted people to want to act — but agreeing on how is the hard part.

Shortly after Blake was shot, Gov. Tony Evers urged lawmakers to pass a set of policing reform bills. The Republican majority in the Assembly countered with plans to form a task force aimed at addressing racial disparities. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a white Republican, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, a Black Democrat, are leading the effort together.

Steineke and Stubbs joined Cap Times opinion editor and Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien to talk about their goals.

