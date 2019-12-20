Wedge Issues: The year in Wisconsin politics

From a lame-duck extraordinary session to the ramping up of the 2020 presidential campaigns, it was a busy year in Wisconsin politics.

Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly joined Wedge Issues host Jessie Opoien this week to recap the biggest stories of 2019 and look ahead to what they'll be watching for in 2020.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.